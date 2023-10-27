Opus IVS Releases QuickADAS, Revolutionizing ADAS Calibration for Collision Repair Shops

Empowers Collision Repair Shops with On-Demand ADAS Calibration for Increased Efficiency and Profits

DETROIT, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus IVS™, offering an integrated platform of OE and multi-brand diagnostics, remote programming, and calibration solutions, anchored by expert technicians and cutting-edge patented technology, is proud to release QuickADAS™, a cutting-edge feature integrated into the DriveSafe™ collision diagnostics platform that has been in development for over a year. QuickADAS is set to transform the landscape of ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) calibration for collision repair shops, empowering them with unprecedented efficiency and convenience.

QuickADAS represents a significant advancement in the automotive repair industry, as it enables shops to perform ADAS calibrations on demand, eliminating the need for scheduling mobile vans or remote services. QuickADAS works for both static and dynamic ADAS calibrations, allowing shops to perform on-demand ADAS calibrations that can easily be performed in their shop while using Copilot to sublet services when they don't have the space, targets, or training to conduct more complex ADAS Calibrations.

This groundbreaking solution streamlines the repair process, significantly reducing the time to deliver a fully calibrated vehicle to the customer, ensuring the highest standards of safety and precision.

"QuickADAS is a game-changer for collision repair shops, revolutionizing the way ADAS calibrations are conducted," stated Frank Terlep, VP of ADAS Solutions at Opus IVS. "We are committed to empowering our customers with the latest technology and expertise, allowing them to increase their gross profits and deliver exceptional service to their clients, all while ensuring a user-friendly and straightforward experience."

There are three crucial aspects that customers of QuickADAS need to be aware of. Firstly, dynamic calibrations can be performed without any equipment, but some static calibrations may require separately purchased targets such as laser or camera-based calibration devices, target boards, and Trihedrals, to perform ADAS calibrations effectively. Secondly, this innovative solution is designed to help all shops increase their gross profits through improved efficiency and streamlined operations. Finally, QuickADAS is designed to be exceptionally user-friendly, providing step-by-step guidance throughout the calibration process. With QuickADAS, Opus IVS continues to set the standard for intelligent vehicle support, offering a comprehensive suite of advanced solutions to meet the evolving needs of the automotive repair industry.

Experience the difference at SEMA in Las Vegas

Opus IVS will showcase this technology and many other award-winning new product offerings at this year's Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show to run October 31 – November 3 in Las Vegas. Stop by booth #31131 in the South Upper Hall for a product demonstration.

Opus IVS, an Opus Group division, combines industry leaders DrewTech, Autologic, Farsight, BlueLink, Auto Techcelerators, and AutoEnginuity to create innovative automotive solutions for 65,000+ global repair shops and dealerships. Our expertise spans OEM-endorsed diagnostic tech with 100+ pending patents in remote flash programming, pre- and post-repair scanning, ADAS calibrations, and vehicle networks. Opus IVS offers remote technical support connecting shops with 100+ brand-specific Dealer Master Technicians for trouble code interpretation, OEM service procedures, and diagnostics. Part of the Opus Group with 2,900+ employees and 35 global offices, we test 35M vehicles annually for OBD compliance.

