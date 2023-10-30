JOHN BONAPACE JOINS DATA INTENSITY EXECUTIVE TEAM AS CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER

New Role Focused on Enhancing Client Engagement and Driving Sustained Business Growth

COVINGTON, Ky., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Intensity, a leading strategic Oracle partner and global leader in Oracle managed cloud services and solutions, is pleased to announce that John Bonapace, a sales and marketing leader with a track record of accelerating revenue growth, will be joining the company's executive team in the newly created role of Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

With over 30 years of executive experience in the technology services industry, Bonapace is a dynamic leader known for his results-oriented approach and strategic vision. As the newly appointed CRO at Data Intensity, he will lead the Sales, Marketing, and Channels teams, and be responsible for creating cohesive, forward-thinking strategies to enhance client engagement, foster strategic partnerships, and drive revenue and profitability.

Prior to joining Data Intensity, Bonapace served as the Chief Marketing Officer at Secure-24/NTT Ltd., where he played a pivotal role in shaping the company's marketing initiatives, expanding its market presence, and contributing to significant growth and profitability. Prior to Secure-24/NTT Ltd., Bonapace spent 25 years at Oracle and Sun Microsystems, in a variety of roles, leading high performing sales and marketing teams, serving global clients in multiple industries. His comprehensive understanding of the technology landscape, coupled with a track record of building high-performing teams, positions him as a valuable addition to the Data Intensity leadership.

"We are excited to have John join our executive team as our Chief Revenue Officer," said Shawn Peralta, co-CEO of Data Intensity. "His diverse background, leadership acumen, and strategic vision align perfectly with our dedication to enhancing the breadth of our partnerships, optimizing our market approach, and driving sustained business growth."

Bonapace's appointment comes as part of Data Intensity's commitment to delivering exceptional solutions and services to its clients and partners. His expertise and leadership will contribute to the company's mission of providing clients with the highest level of services and expertise while driving innovation in the industry.

"I am excited to join the Data Intensity team and work alongside the dedicated professionals who are committed to delivering industry-leading managed cloud services," said John Bonapace. "I look forward to leveraging my experience and collaborating with the teams to drive continued growth and success for our clients and partners."

About Data Intensity:

Data Intensity is an industry-leading Oracle cloud managed services provider (MSP) delivering world-class managed services for the complex lifecycle of Oracle-powered workloads. Recognized as an Oracle strategic MSP partner, Data Intensity provides full-stack, SLA–backed, technical and functional application support services on any cloud. The company's unique differentiation future-proofs investments in Oracle technologies and applications—from effective license position assessments to cloud-independent migration services, to 24/7 technical operational managed services and functional adaptation of Oracle E-Business Suite—to optimally power businesses of any size.

