Covenant Technologies Introduces Global IT & Cybersecurity Recruiting Services, Opening New Avenues for Talent Acquisition

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Covenant Technologies , a leading name in talent acquisition and executive search, proudly unveils its revolutionary Global IT and cybersecurity Recruiting Services. These services are designed to cater to businesses across sectors, offering them a strategic advantage in acquiring top-tier IT and cybersecurity talent on an international scale.

Covenant Technologies recognizes the need for a dynamic, global approach to talent acquisition.

In an era marked by an insatiable demand for IT and cybersecurity expertise, Covenant Technologies is at the forefront of a paradigm shift. Historically, organizations restricted their talent searches to their immediate vicinity, but this approach is evolving rapidly. With the proliferation of remote work and interconnected workforces, Covenant Technologies recognizes the need for a dynamic, global approach to talent acquisition.

Casey Marquette, CEO of Covenant Technologies, expressed his enthusiasm about the new services, "We are thrilled to extend our reach to work with global IT and cybersecurity talent, mirroring the successful strategies we employ with our US-based candidates. Our approach to building lasting relationships sets us apart, ensuring better results, now on a global scale."

Marquette, who brings extensive experience as a former CISO, continued, "Our global initiative also offers enhanced strategy offerings, particularly valuable for executives under pressure to meet goals while managing budgets. I understand the unique challenges faced by IT and cybersecurity leaders and the imperative of aligning their objectives with overarching corporate goals."

Covenant Technologies Global IT and Cybersecurity Recruiting Services bring a host of benefits to organizations across sectors, including:

Access to Niche Expertise: Covenant Technologies empowers organizations to tap into specialized IT and Cybersecurity skills that are often scarce locally, enabling them to stay ahead of industry trends.

Cost Efficiency & Budget Alignment: Through this service, businesses can access top-tier IT and cybersecurity talent at competitive compensation levels, potentially leading to substantial cost savings and a focused budget strategy.

Diversity in Thought : A global talent strategy introduces diverse perspectives into IT and cybersecurity teams, fostering innovation and creative problem-solving.

Mitigate Talent Shortages: Addressing the growing scarcity of IT and cybersecurity professionals becomes more manageable with access to a broader talent pool.

Enhanced Flexibility & Resilience: Covenant Technologies assists organizations in leveraging time zone differences and a globally distributed team, providing round-the-clock IT and cybersecurity support and enhancing operational efficiency and resilience.

Covenant Technologies was recently recognized as one of the "50 Most Innovative Companies to Watch in 2023" by CIO Bulletin. This innovation shows up in their expertise in crafting tailored Global IT and Cybersecurity Recruitment Plans (GRPs) which ensures that organizations can navigate the intricacies of international talent acquisition while upholding the same high standards applied to hiring US-based IT and Cybersecurity talent.

The global talent marketplace for IT and cybersecurity is evolving at an unprecedented pace, and Covenant Technologies is at the forefront, ready to assist businesses in adapting to this new reality. By embracing the opportunities presented by a global recruitment strategy, organizations can build IT and cybersecurity teams that transcend geographical boundaries and align seamlessly with their security and technological goals.

To learn more about our Global Recruiting services, please visit: https://cov-technologies.com/service/covenant-technologies-going-global/

For media inquiries, please contact: info@cov-technologies.com

About Covenant Technologies:

Covenant Technologies is a leading IT and cybersecurity talent acquisition and executive search firm known for its commitment to building lasting relationships with clients and candidates. With the introduction of Global IT and Cybersecurity Recruiting Services, Covenant Technologies aims to help organizations across sectors access specialized talent on an international scale, ensuring excellence and cost-effective solutions in IT and cybersecurity. Their team of experts is dedicated to helping clients navigate the evolving global talent landscape while maintaining the highest standards of excellence across sectors.

