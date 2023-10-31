HYZON MOTORS ANNOUNCES DATE FOR THIRD QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyzon Motors Inc. (Hyzon) (NASDAQ: HYZN), a leading hydrogen fuel cell technology developer and global supplier of zero-emission heavy-duty fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs), today announced that Management will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2023 earnings results at 8:30AM EST on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1 (888) 800-7840 or for international callers, 1 (646) 307-1856, and entering the access code 5240234.

To listen to the live audio webcast and Q&A, visit the Hyzon investor relations website at investors.hyzonmotors.com. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available on the website within 24 hours after the call. Hyzon's earnings press release and related materials will also be available on the Company's investor relations website.

Hyzon Motors is a global supplier of high-power fuel cell technology focused on integrating its solutions into zero-emission heavy-duty fuel cell electric vehicles. Utilizing its proven and proprietary hydrogen fuel cell technology, Hyzon aims to supply zero-emission heavy duty trucks to customers in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand to mitigate emissions from diesel transportation - one of the single largest sources of global carbon emissions. Hyzon collaborates with partners across the hydrogen value chain to bring clean hydrogen to the market to support fuel cell vehicle deployments. Hyzon is contributing to the adoption of fuel cell electric vehicles through its demonstrated technology advantage, fuel cell performance and history of rapid innovation. Visit www.hyzonmotors.com.

