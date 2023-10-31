Nordic Consulting Ranked by Modern Healthcare as the Fourth Largest Healthcare IT Consulting Firm

Fourth Consecutive Year that Nordic Ranked in the Top Five Largest Firms

MADISON, Wis., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Consulting, a global health and technology consulting company, has been ranked by Modern Healthcare as the fourth largest healthcare IT consulting firm in its 2023 survey. This designation is the fourth straight year that Nordic has placed in the top five in this survey, which is based on 2022 health IT revenue.

"Healthcare organizations rely on technology experts to partner with on their digital transformations, and we are honored to be recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the top five IT consulting firms in the U.S. for the fourth year in a row," said Jim Costanzo, CEO at Nordic. "More than 700 clients trust us to help them implement the right solutions and services to connect people, data, and technology to create a healthier world."

The healthcare industry continues to face challenges as it recovers from the pandemic years, with an increased focus to maximize revenue, reduce costs, unlock efficiencies and comply with mandates. With more than 3,300 healthcare-centric consultants and professionals, Nordic combines deep clinical experience with extensive technical knowledge to provide clients with strategic counsel and thoughtful guidance.

Recognizing that no two healthcare organizations are alike, Nordic partners with each client to design and implement specific solutions that match their technological needs while aligning with their clinical, financial, and operational functions to develop organizational resiliency without sacrificing patient care.

This recent Modern Healthcare ranking aligns with other notable Nordic recognitions over the past two years, as the company was named Best in KLAS six times across 2023 and 2022: Revenue Cycle Optimization, Technical Services, HIT Core Clinical Implementation Leadership (both years), and Overall IT Services Firm (both years).

About Nordic Consulting

Nordic is an award-winning global health and technology consulting company that partners with health leaders around the world to create healthier systems, organizations, and people. Together, our global team of more than 3,300 professionals brings decades of experience across our key focus areas of strategic advisory, digital and cloud initiatives, implementation and support, ERP services, and managed services. Nordic and its network of companies, including Healthtech, Hygeian Consulting, and S&P Consultants, support more than 700 clients in their efforts to harness the power of technology on a global scale. Learn more at NordicGlobal.com.

About Modern Healthcare

Modern Healthcare is the industry's leading source of healthcare business and policy news, research, and information. The media outlet reports on important healthcare events and trends, as they happen, through its print magazine, websites, e-newsletters, mobile products, and events. Modern Healthcare magazine is ranked No. 1 in readership among healthcare executives and deemed a "must-read" by the who's who in healthcare. Learn more at ModernHealthcare.com.

