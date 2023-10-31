STAYPINEAPPLE IS BRINGING BACK ITS NOVEMBER FUNDRAISER FOR WEAR BLUE: RUN TO REMEMBER

For the 4th year, Staypineapple will donate $1 of every room sold in November to the non-profit running community wear blue: run to remember.

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Staypineapple , the national boutique hotel brand, will once again be donating $1 of every room sold in November to the non-profit running community wear blue: run to remember, an organization that honors the sacrifice of the American military through active remembrance, helping thousands across the country heal from the devastating effects of the loss of a military loved one.

Throughout the past 3 years, Staypineapple has raised and donated over $73,000 to wear blue: run to remember.

"We are so grateful to once again be able to support wear blue: run to remember and their impactful mission to honor our country's fallen service members and their families," said Dina Belon, President at Staypineapple. "The work that wear blue: run to remember does helps countless families dealing with loss, and for years, Staypineapple has not only supported financially, but also by running alongside these brave individuals."

In 2022, Staypineapple was able to raise over $26,000 for the organization, with help from hotel guests and the $1 per room contribution donated from every reservation made throughout the month of November. Over the course of the 3 years that Staypineapple has made financial contributions, the hotel group has donated over $73,000 to the cause.

"For the fourth year, we are thrilled to be partnering with Staypineapple throughout the month of November," said Lisa Hallett, Executive Director at wear blue: run to remember. "Because of their generous financial support, we are able to expand our programming to a larger community, providing more opportunities to honor and remember the service and sacrifice of the American Military. We are so grateful to advance our mission alongside such a thoughtful and committed brand."

About Staypineapple

Staypineapple is a brand of upscale, out-of-the-ordinary boutique hotels in urban markets nationwide, managed by Staypineapple Hotels Inc., based in Bellevue, Wash. Focused on thoughtful service and design, with an uncanny knack for anticipating needs, the dog-friendly hotels wholeheartedly embrace the pineapple's symbol of hospitality and joy. For more information or to make a reservation, visit Staypineapple.com or call (866) 866-7977. Follow Staypineapple on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook , and Twitter .

About wear blue: run to remember

wear blue: run to remember is a national nonprofit running community that honors the service and sacrifice of the American military. wear blue: run to remember creates a support network for military members and their families; it bridges the gap between military and civilian communities and it creates a living memorial for our country's fallen military members. wear blue: run to remember exists for the fallen, for the fighting and for the families.

