Gentiva Completes Acquisition of ProMedica's Home Health, Palliative and Hospice Business

Combined company to expand access to hospice and home care services by applying Gentiva's industry-leading caregiver recruitment and retention programs and patient care offering

ATLANTA, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gentiva, a dedicated hospice, palliative, and personal care company driving improved access, equity, and quality of care for patients, today announced that it has received all required state and federal regulatory approvals and completed its previously announced acquisition of ProMedica's home health, palliative, and hospice business.

"This is a significant milestone because we believe this transaction will benefit the patients and families in our care and are enthusiastic about welcoming the talented caregivers at ProMedica into the Gentiva family," said David Causby, president and chief executive officer of Gentiva. "As a combined company, we plan to increase the number of caregivers and provide greater access to our care offering to more patients in the communities we serve."

Leaders from Gentiva and ProMedica are working together to ensure a smooth transition and integration of the two businesses. With the completion of the transaction, Gentiva has welcomed into its family more than 4,000 ProMedica associates, who share Gentiva's values and commitment to high-quality care. Together, the combined team will focus on expanding access to hospice, palliative care, and home care services by applying Gentiva's industry-leading caregiver recruitment and retention programs and patient care offering.

David Causby will continue to serve as Gentiva's president and chief executive officer, and the combined company will remain headquartered in Atlanta. Most of ProMedica's hospice locations will rebrand to the Heartland Hospice brand by the end of 2023. Home Health locations will rebrand to Heartland Home Health in early 2024. ProMedica's palliative care business will operate under Gentiva's Empatia Palliative Care brand.

Goldman Sachs Bank USA provided financing to Gentiva. Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., UBS Investment Bank, BNP Paribas Securities Corp., Citizens Bank, N.A., Truist Securities and Wells Fargo served as financial advisors and provided financing. Debevoise & Plimpton LLP and Ropes & Gray LLP served as legal counsel to Gentiva. Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor and BakerHostetler served as legal counsel to ProMedica.

About Gentiva

Gentiva is a dedicated hospice, palliative, and personal care company driving improved access, equity, and quality of care for patients. Gentiva's employees and caregivers are dedicated to offering clarity, comfort, and companionship while delivering high-quality care to all patients. The company operates over 615 locations across 38 states. Its team includes more than 35,000 associates, including 12,000 hospice caregivers who provide unique, specialized care to thousands of patients in the communities Gentiva serves. For more information on Gentiva, visit gentivahs.com

About ProMedica

ProMedica is a mission-based, not-for-profit health and well-being organization headquartered in Toledo, Ohio. The organization offers acute and ambulatory care, an insurance company with a dental plan, and post-acute and academic business lines. The organization has 12 hospitals, 2,500+ physicians and advanced practice providers with privileges, 1,000+ health care providers employed by ProMedica Physicians, a health plan, and assisted living facilities, skilled nursing centers, memory care communities, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and hospice, home health and palliative care agencies. Driven by its mission to improve health and well-being, ProMedica has been nationally recognized for its advocacy programs and efforts to address social determinants of health. For more information about ProMedica, visit promedica.org/aboutus .

