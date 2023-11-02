AWOIP Launches Expanded Insurance Program for Animal Welfare Organization Tangram Insurance

PETALUMA, Calif., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AWOIP is excited to announce that we have partnered with Liberty Mutual Insurance's GRS North America Programs group to provide insurance for animal welfare organizations of all types effective immediately. This program is exclusive to insureds of AWOIP only. The program offers all lines of coverages including Property, General Liability, Professional Liability, D&O, EPLI, Auto, Workers Compensation and Excess limits backed by Liberty Mutual, a Fortune 100 carrier. The program is designed to address the unique needs of all types of animal welfare organizations, including everything from small local rescues to larger exotic animal sanctuaries. We are able accommodate most breeds and species as well as organizations that have experienced claims or have animals with a bite history.

Rekha Skantharaja, President and CEO of Tangram noted the key advantages of the program, "Our specialty program provides differentiated coverage for animal rescue, shelter, and sanctuary organizations that serve and protect animals. Our unique architecture of the program is the ability to offer both admitted and non-admitted solutions at the product level. This ultimately means more flexible, competitive, and responsive coverage for the customer. We are proud to be Liberty Mutual's first program partner to pilot this approach."

Liberty Mutual's Tracey Sharis, President of Global Risk Solutions North American Programs, praised the program for addressing a key risk management challenge faced by animal welfare organizations across the country. "We welcomed the opportunity to bring our expertise to such an important partnership," she said. "The program effectively solves a growing challenge faced by animal welfare organizations trying to piece together multiple lines of business to cover critical loss exposures. We can accommodate all lines with this new program."

