Cybersecurity industry luminary and veteran Bill (F. William) Conner has joined Crytica Security's Board of Directors

RENO, Nev., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crytica Security, based in Reno, Nevada, is pleased to announce that Bill (F. William) Conner has been elected to the Board of Directors to serve for the next two-year term. As a Director, Mr. Conner will play a key role in steering the company's vision and growth strategy while strategically engaging with industry key opinion leaders.

Crytica Security is pleased to announce that Bill (F. William) Conner has been elected to the Board of Directors to serve for the next two-year term. Mr. Conner brings extraordinary cybersecurity industry and operating knowledge. Mr. Conner brings extraordinary cybersecurity industry and operating knowledge. He is the former CEO of Entrust, former CEO of Sonic Wall and, most recently, served as the Executive Chairman of SonicWall and Sectigo. (PRNewswire)

Crytica Security elects Bill (F.

William) Conner

to Board of Directors.

Mr. Conner brings extraordinary cybersecurity industry and operating knowledge. He is the former CEO of Entrust, former CEO of Sonic Wall and, most recently, served as the Executive Chairman of SonicWall and Sectigo.

C. Lloyd Mahaffey, Executive Chairman of Crytica Security, said about the appointment, "We could not be more thrilled to have Bill join the Board of Directors. His extraordinary technology, industry and operating experience paired with our leadership team's patented technology is a powerful combination that will help forge the future of Crytica's success."

"What attracted me to Crytica was their innovative approach to cyberthreat detection," said Bill Conner. "The platform they've built is effectively closing the cybersecurity threat gap, and eliminating issues like false positives. What's really impressed me is the platform's versatility. In particular, its ability to work in iOT environments, which is an area that is really underserved. I'm excited to be a part of helping this organization become the leader in cybersecurity detection."

About Crytica Security

Crytica Security is a pioneer in cybersecurity solutions with a focus on revolutionizing threat detection capabilities. With our next-generation cyberthreat detection platform, we are able to close the widening cybersecurity threat gap by performing real-time scanning of authorized code executables. By identifying unauthorized code in iOT, enterprise and government operating environments, we can successfully reduce malware dwell time from 180 days to under 180 seconds. Custom-built and patented, our platform is architected for cloud, on-Prem and hybrid networks and is designed to work with existing anti-malware and other solutions, significantly enhancing their detection capabilities and effectively eliminating false positives. To learn more about how we are revolutionizing threat detection, visit cryticasecurity.com.

Media Contacts:

Mike Singer

703-623-0294

Crytica Security is a pioneer in cybersecurity solutions with a focus on revolutionizing threat detection capabilities. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Crytica Security