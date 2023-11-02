New Era Cap announces 2023 World Series collection celebrating the Texas Rangers

BUFFALO, N.Y., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Era Cap LLC, the international sports and lifestyle brand and official cap of Major League Baseball, has launched its World Series collection celebrating the Texas Rangers' first title in franchise history.

From the caps they wore in their jubilant on-field celebration after winning the World Series to the hats they'll sport on the parade route, this collection features several options that pay tribute to the champs.

2023 MLB WORLD SERIES CHAMPIONS LOCKER ROOM COLLECTION : Available in the 9FORTY style worn by the players on the field and 9TWENTY takedown version, these all-black caps feature "World Series" in white text with "Champions" in gold centered under the embroidered team logo and celebratory bunting. The sidepatch features the Commissioner's Trophy while the rear of the cap reads "2023 Champs" with the MLB Silhouetted Batter logo above a gold snapback enclosure.





2023 MLB WORLD SERIES CHAMPIONS LOCKER ROOM KNIT: The front and back of this one-size-fits-most charcoal pom knit reads "2023 World Series Champs" in white text against a black background. The Rangers' logo is featured on the front of the cuff with the Commissioner's Trophy on the rear.





2023 MLB WORLD SERIES CHAMPIONS SIDEPATCH COLLECTION: All versions of the Rangers' on-field cap (home, road, and alternative) are included this collection, which features an embroidered World Series Champions sidepatch. The sidepatch collection is available in 59FIFTY, Low-Profile 59FIFTY, 9FIFTY, 39THIRTY, 9FORTY, and 9TWENTY.





2023 MLB WORLD SERIES CHAMPIONS PARADE 9FIFTY CAP: The all-white cap features the Commissioner's Trophy centered on the front panel with "World Series Champions 23" looping around the trophy. The Ranger's embroidered logo is on the right-wear side as a sidepatch. This cap is only available in the 9FIFTY silhouette.

"From Wild Card team to World Series champions, it was an incredible postseason run for the Texas Rangers," said Tim Shanahan, Senior Director of Licensed Products at New Era. "We're excited to offer this collection to Rangers fans as they celebrate their first World Series title. From the iconic 59FIFTY to the locker room knit cap to the parade day 9FIFTY, there's a style for every fan to celebrate a moment that is truly is fit for glory."

To view the collection along with commemorative t-shirts, fans can visit neweracap.com.

ABOUT NEW ERA CAP: Since 1920, New Era has been hand-crafting the finest headwear in the world. Today, with an expansive portfolio of global licenses, the addition of apparel and accessories lines, and 1,000+ worldwide retail store network, the brand is a market leader rooted in sports and an influencer of street and lifestyle culture around the world. The Company is headquartered in Buffalo, N.Y., and its products are sold in more than 125 countries. For more information on New Era's global offices and partnerships, visit www.neweracap.com and social channels @neweracap.

