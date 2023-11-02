Shine A Light Stands Up to the Rising Tide of Antisemitism with New Initiatives to Foster Unity, Inspire Individual Action and Community Engagement

Marking the coalition's third year of raising awareness on antisemitism, Shine A Light 2023 promotes unity and positive change during this unprecedented time, as the initiative brings individuals and communities together for meaningful engagement around the theme of "Breaking Bread"

This year's campaign efforts will include the launch of Shine A Light Shabbat, a robust social media campaign, Shine A Light on Gaming, new and impactful educational resources, community partnerships and programming, workplace initiatives, advocacy, media activations

Shine A Light to introduce the inaugural Civic Courage Award, recognizing upstanding students and educators who are taking action against antisemitism and countering hate in their communities—applications are now open

For resources and tools to respond to antisemitism, click HERE

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shine A Light is an award-winning, purpose-driven convening platform for organizations, companies, communities, elected officials and individuals to unite in shining a light on antisemitism in all its modern forms. This December, the third year of the campaign will harness the power of digital-social connection to bring diverse communities together in an unprecedented demonstration of solidarity, which is more critical than ever with antisemitism reaching shocking heights in recent weeks. According to recent reports from the ADL, incidents of antisemitic harassment, vandalism and assault since October 7 have increased by 388% in the U.S. over the same period last year due to the recent conflict overseas. To further combat this meteoric rise of antisemitism, programming across North America for Shine A Light's third annual campaign will include education, community partnerships, workplace engagement, advocacy efforts and robust online activations.

Shine A Light (PRNewswire)

With food as a catalyst for inclusivity, Shine A Light's innovative campaign, Breaking Bread, encourages individuals and groups, virtually and in person, to create a movement and stand up to the rising tide of antisemitism. Across industries, faiths and geographies, "Breaking Bread" embodies the essence of sharing culture, finding common ground, building community and preserving traditions. Through this creative theme, Shine A Light is empowering allies, activists and community members to have open discourse around antisemitism and hate in America - whether it be in-person at a Shine A Light event, on social media, in workplaces, schools, or communities.

Digital & Creative Content

Talent and Brand Collaborations: Key partnerships that tie into the "Breaking Bread" theme, spotlighting the many ways hatred of Jews manifests in society today, igniting conversation and sparking dialogue through culturally relevant campaigns alongside influential creators.

Social Media Tools: A comprehensive social media tool kit, with specially generated assets available across all major platforms including A comprehensive social media tool kit, with specially generated assets available across all major platforms including TikTok Instagram , X and Facebook will be made available for people and organizations to share their solidarity online.

Shine A Light on Gaming: In partnership with Gold Standard Gaming, a gaming and esports-focused agency with more than 35 years of industry experience, Shine A Light on Gaming is committed to inspiring deeper discussions on the issue of antisemitism and the importance of community and collective efforts in making the gaming space a more welcoming environment for people from all walks of life. Launched in 2022, Shine A Light on Gaming serves as a platform for these conversations and features key programming, including engaging multi-genre influencer streams, endemic and non-endemic industry partnerships and a community-driven co-stream during Chanukah.

Community Building & Education

Shine A Light Shabbat: In partnership with OneTable, Shine A Light Shabbat's program will anchor around December 8 , when Shabbat overlaps with Chanukah celebrations. Communities across religions and denominations will come together to share a meal while engaging in thoughtful discourse on standing up to the harmful prejudices and stereotypes around the Jewish community and beyond.

Inaugural Civic Courage Award: This year, Shine A Light has launched its inaugural Civic Courage Award to honor students and educators who exemplify what it means to be an upstanding citizen when it comes to taking action against antisemitism and countering hate in their communities. Applications are open and winners will be announced in late November and will be featured at the New York City event in December.

Educational Resources: A suite of vetted educational materials (curricula, lesson plans, articles, videos and other educational content) designed to empower people to recognize antisemitism and take appropriate action are free to educators and all community members looking to learn more and share information. The Shine A Light resource library is one of the world's largest repositories of educational tools on antisemitism for learners of all ages. Atlanta activations will consist of a variety of programming in collaboration with the National Center for Civil and Human Rights spanning a Chanukah lighting at the center on December 12 , a special event on December 17 , and more. In Kansas City , the community will come together on December 11 at the Johnson County Museum to celebrate Chanukah and thank the legislative and law enforcement community for their commitment to fighting antisemitism. A special selection of pieces from the Michael Klein Judaica Collection will be on display in the 1950s All-Electric House, the centerpiece of the museum's "Becoming Johnson County Exhibition."

Microgrants: Microgrants will enable creative, community-specific, grassroots events across the U.S. and Canada . Past award-winning events have included college students skiing with menorahs, multi-generation mosaic making, bridge lightings, interfaith gatherings, film screenings, concerts and more - all designed to encourage meaningful community engagement.

Advocacy & Strategic Alignments

Workplace Engagement: Through its workplace efforts, Shine A Light plays a pivotal role in addressing gaps in workplace education and discrimination policies, including Diversity, Equity, Inclusion (DEI) programs; raising awareness of the Jewish experience in the workplace; supporting employees through the creation of Jewish Employee Resource Groups (ERGs); and sharing free resources to businesses committed to addressing antisemitism in corporate culture.

Public Service Announcement (PSA): Translation, an independent Black-owned creative agency reimagining how brands and artists tell their stories, create value, and push culture forward, will be creating a PSA centered around Shine A Light's 2023 campaign pro bono. The agency's Founder and CEO, Steve Stoute , is passionate about banding together to stop hate in its many forms.

Policy: Local and state advocacy efforts encompass enacting meaningful legislation in recognition of all modern-day forms of antisemitism including its manifestation as anti-Zionism, adopting the IHRA definition of antisemitism, encouraging leaders at all levels of public office to participate.

Media Partnerships : Once again, prominent media companies are amplifying the messages of Shine A Light through all their platforms, including Comcast NBCUniversal, iHeart Media, NRS Digital Media, Screenvision Media and OAAA, the industry's lead trade association.

Advertising: A multi-faceted media campaign will launch in all 50 states, consisting of out-of-home, print, broadcast and online media from billboards to taxi banners, as well as digital elevator, bus stop and retail check out displays.

Shine A Light's corporate partners include adidas, AEG Worldwide, Alston & Bird, American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO), Asbury Automotive Group, Blackbaud, CAVA, CLYDE, Cole, Scott & Kissane, P.A., Creative Artists Agency, Etsy, EVERFI by Blackbaud, Google, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, Greenspoon Marder LLP, J.Crew, Jazwares, LiveWorld, Inc., Major League Baseball (MLB), NASCAR, National Basketball Association (NBA), Northwell Health, Simon Property Group, Turner Construction Company, Unilever, United States Tennis Association (USTA), UTA, Xerox and Zoominfo, who are committed to increasing awareness and taking action against antisemitism.

The Shine A Light coalition of more than 100 organizations includes ADL (Anti-Defamation League), American Jewish Committee (AJC), BBYO, the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, Facing History and Ourselves, the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism, Fuente Latina, JCC Association of North America, JewBelong, the Jewish Education Project (JEP), the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA), The Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law, the National Black Empowerment Council, OneTable, Philos Project, Project Shema, and UJA-Federation of New York.

To learn more about Shine A Light and this year's campaign and programming, please visit https://shinealighton.com/ .

About Shine A Light

Shine A Light is a comprehensive initiative to spotlight the dangers of antisemitism through education, community partnerships, workplace engagement and community advocacy. Fueled by an unprecedented coalition of more than 100 North American Jewish and non-Jewish organizations, Shine A Light draws inspiration from Chanukah, the Festival of Lights, to encourage Jews and allies to speak up and send a message that antisemitism, in all its modern forms, won't be tolerated in our communities.

Antisemitism persists across society in "polite" conversation as well as in explicitly dangerous forms, and typically tracks with broader patterns of discrimination, progressions of violence and the fraying of democracy. Shine A Light is committed to the belief that antisemitism is not a Jewish problem, it is everyone's problem . Shine A Light equips organizations and individuals to work collectively to stand up to the harmful prejudices and stereotypes against the Jewish community. Recent statistics paint a sobering picture of antisemitism in the U.S.:

According to an October 24, 2023 report from ADL, the Anti-Defamation League, a total of 312 antisemitic incidents were recorded between October 7 through October 23, 2023 , a 388% increase over the same time period in 2022.

ADL also recorded a nearly 1,000% increase in the daily average of violent messages mentioning Jews and Israel in white supremacist and right-wing extremist channels on the messaging platform Telegram.

In March 2023 , ADL reported that antisemitic incidents increased 36% in 2022 over the prior year, reaching the highest level since they began recording in 1979.

According to AJC, one in every four American Jews has been targeted by antisemitism over the past year, and nearly four in ten report changing their behavior for fear of being identified as Jewish, or for their safety or comfort as Jews.

2022 saw an alarming 49% increase of antisemitic incidents in K-12 schools and a 41% increase on college campuses according to ADL.

In 2022, according to the FBI , 40% of all religiously-motivated hate crimes were against Jews, who make up only 2% of the U.S. population.

From 2019 to 2022, there was an 89% increase in the number of Americans who believe six or more antisemitic tropes according to ADL.

Visit www.ShineALightOn.com for a full slate of events, resources and tools.

Social media handles:

Instagram: @ShineALight_On

X: @ShineALight_On

TikTok: @shinealighton

Facebook: @ShineALightOnAntisemitism

Hashtag: #shinealight

