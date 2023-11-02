Skipify named "The Future of Payments Infrastructure" as part of The Money20/20 Startup Network

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skipify , a fintech company, has been recognized as "The Future of Payments Infrastructure" by Money20/20. The distinction was given during a keynote presentation at the Money20/20 USA Conference in Las Vegas, the world's biggest and most influential gathering of the global money ecosystem. Skipify was also named to Money 20/20's inaugural list of the 7 most exciting fintech startups as part of the inaugural "Money20/20 Startup Network".

Skipify Logo (PRNewsfoto/Skipify) (PRNewswire)

These recognitions come just 72 hours after Samsung announced an investment into Skipify to further accelerate the growth of Skipify's Connected Wallet.

"Seeing Skipify continue to take Payments deeper into the customer experience is exciting for us, and the entire Fintech ecosystem", said Zach Anderson Pettet, US Content Director at Money20/20. "Their innovative approach to the digital wallet creates better outcomes for shoppers, merchants, and financial institutions, and we're excited to support them as they emerge as a widely recognized name."

Built in partnership with the world's largest financial institutions, Skipify's Connected Wallet brings together merchants, shoppers, and financial institutions at the moment of purchase for the first time. This next-generation digital wallet creates an open infrastructure at the moment of purchase, solving for ideal outcomes and products for the consumer, in a user experience that is just as convenient as traditional wallets.

By integrating payment details, user authentication, reward points and more into checkout in real time, Skipify transforms and elevates the shopper experience. This has led to fewer cart abandonments and increased conversion rates for merchants, while enhancing cardmember loyalty for financial institutions. Skipify was recognized as a Future of Payments Infrastructure company for its innovative approach that benefits all stakeholders in the payments ecosystem.

The 2023 cohort of the Money 20/20 Startup Network was kept tightly under wraps, exclusively unveiled on the opening day of the conference. The seven handpicked companies represent the future of key areas in fintech innovation, according to Money 20/20, which brings together the most innovative people in payments, fintech and the broader financial services industry. Skipify shares the honor with Ansa, TodayPay, Kamino, Themis, Hypercard, and TripleBlind.

"Money20/20 has been a tremendous catalyst and supporter for the entire Fintech ecosystem," said Ryth Martin, CEO and founder of Skipify. "As we continue to expand our ecosystem of shoppers, financial institutions, merchants, and technology partners, this acknowledgement from a brand that carries the weight of Money20/20 further validates our vision to enable an end-to-end connected experience for payment and commerce."

About Money20/20

Founded in 2011, Money20/20 creates destination shows where the most innovative people in payments, fintech and the broader financial services industry connect. Famed for their high-impact networking, the Europe edition, held in Amsterdam (6-8 June 2023) and the USA edition, held in Las Vegas (22-25 October 2023), are regarded as the place where money does business by financial services professionals. Money20/20 also recently launched an Asia edition, due to launch in Bangkok in April 2024. Money20/20 is the space where the industry's smartest visionaries and innovators come together to create the future of money. Money20/20 is an Ascential show. Follow Money20/20 on Twitter and LinkedIn for show developments and updates.

About Skipify

Skipify is a fintech company based in San Mateo, CA whose mission is to bring seamless and spectacular shopping experiences that allow the entire ecosystem to win. Skipify is used by merchants to enable a better purchasing experience online, in stores, and across marketing channels. Skipify has been recognized as a Fintech Top 50 company, a Leading 100 startup, and a CB Insights Retail Tech 100 winner.

Skipify is backed by some of the world's leading fintech and commerce enablement investors, including Amex Ventures, Samsung NEXT, PayPal Ventures, Synchrony Ventures, FIS, Okta Ventures, Point72 Ventures, Flourish Ventures, Infinity Ventures, Vinyl, and BDT & MSD Partners.

To learn more about Skipify, visit skipify.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Skipify