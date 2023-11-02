United Safety Launches New Lithium-Ion Battery Failure Detection Sensor

Help Prevent Electric Vehicle Fires Before They Happen

EXTON, Pa., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United Safety & Survivability Corporation, a global leader in advanced safety solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation, a Lithium-Ion Battery Failure Detection Sensor. This groundbreaking product sets a new standard in safety for electric vehicles across industries.

Lithium-ion batteries have become an integral part of our daily lives – from school transportation to public transit to first responder vehicles to construction equipment – electric vehicles are on the rise globally. However, with the increasing prevalence of lithium-ion batteries, safety concerns have risen. Once a lithium-ion battery goes into thermal runaway, there is no stopping it, making the need for enhanced monitoring and early detection paramount.

United Safety & Survivability Corporation's Lithium-Ion Battery Failure Detection Sensor is designed to address these concerns. In the early stages of failure, the battery cell begins to generate a variety of gases that build up and increase the pressure inside the cell until the pressure relief activates venting.

The sensor detects the gases being released, detecting potential failures long before they become critical. While the device can be installed on its own, it can also be combined with a fire suppression system, such as Fogmaker Fire Suppression System, to provide a comprehensive detection and suppression system.

"This Lithium-Ion Battery Sensor is a game-changer in the field of electric vehicle safety," said Joseph Mirabile, CEO of United Safety. With the rise of electric vehicles in all sectors, the risks of fire are greatly different than what many are used to. When a fire starts within an electric vehicle, all we can hope for is to give occupants the greatest window of time to evacuate. It is truly unique to be able to offer a product that stops a fire – let alone a thermal runaway event before it even happens. Couple this with our Fogmaker system and I believe this is the best detection and suppression package available on the market today for electric vehicles."

