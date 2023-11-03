9ROUND KICKBOXING REVAMPS OFFERINGS & BENEFITS FOR FRANCHISE OWNERS

Patent pending, innovative technology to change the game for the largest kickboxing fitness franchise in the world

GREENVILLE, S.C., Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 9Round Kickboxing, the world's largest kickboxing fitness franchise, announces its grand "re-birth" with a renewed commitment to providing cutting-edge fitness experiences for all, backed by revolutionary, proprietary technology. Franchisees can now offer members a revamped fitness journey that prioritizes convenience, personalization, and affordability, all while lowering their own operating costs.

9Round Kickboxing Fitness Logo (PRNewswire)

'9Round 365' fitness studios incorporate individual fitness screens with built-in integrated timers throughout the studio enabling owners to offer member access to 9Round's signature KILLER workouts 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. This added level of accessibility builds on 9Round's already-convenient fitness model and meets the growing demand for flexible workout options, catering to individuals with varying schedules and preferences.

Additionally, participating locations will offer one-on-one personal training and monthly workshops, giving members the opportunity to learn and perfect their kickboxing technique, gain knowledge, and further their fitness journeys.

"The new technology empowers us to meet our members where they are in their fitness journey. During our pilot phase, we saw same-studio memberships increase by 15% proving people are looking for more customized, tailored workouts. Whether you prefer self-guided training, a group fitness experience, or personal coaching, 9Round has you covered," said Co-Founder and CEO Shannon Hudson.

The patent-pending technology was designed to increase member satisfaction, boost revenues, and solidify 9Round's position as an industry leader. With the ability to access and support the new technology from 9Round's headquarters, franchise owners can eliminate the need for on-site IT support and streamline operations while still providing elite experiences for its members.

"We are dedicated to supporting our owners every step of the way, and equipping them with the tools and knowledge to succeed, starting with a 5-day training program at our headquarters. Our goal is to assist owners with a smooth site selection and buildout process and give them the tools to generate revenue before they even open with pre-sale marketing" said, Shannon Hudson.

The opportunity to become a 9Round franchise owner is more accessible than ever before with a lower franchise fee and a model built for growth. Huntington Beach, CA, franchise owner Steve Rousey said he saw an 8% increase in revenue after starting the pilot program. "For the first time since before the pandemic, I feel really confident that my studio and my members are on the right path to thrive."

9Round is excited to embark on this new chapter, as they reconstruct and recommit to deliver an unparalleled fitness experience. "Whether you're a member looking to achieve your fitness goals or an entrepreneur seeking a rewarding business opportunity, 9Round is here to guide you on your journey to success," said Hudson.

For more information about 9Round, visit www.9round.com/fitness-franchises .

About 9Round

Founded in 2008 by professional kickboxer Shannon Hudson and his wife, Heather, 9Round is the world's largest kicking boxing franchise both in gyms and online that brings kickboxing fitness training to the average person in a 30-minute, trainer-guided, full-body circuit format. The program is developed around a proprietary and copyrighted system of nine challenging workout stations created by Shannon himself. Today, there are nearly 500 9Round locations open and operating throughout 41 U.S. states and in 17 other countries including Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Mexico, Ecuador, New Zealand, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Vietnam. Locations are soon to be coming to India and South Korea. For more information, please visit www.9round.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 9Round