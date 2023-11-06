Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Keaney Insurance Brokers Ltd

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Dublin, Ireland-based Keaney Insurance Brokers Ltd (Keaney). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.) (PRNewswire)

Keaney is a commercial insurance broker that supports businesses across Ireland with insurance and risk management solutions. Terry Keaney and his team will remain in their current location under the direction of Ronan Foley, head of Gallagher's insurance brokerage operations in Ireland.

"Keaney's strong client service and market expertise are an excellent strategic fit as we continue to expand our capabilities in Ireland," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome Terry and his associates to our growing, global team."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella, VP - Investor Relations Media: Paul Day, Communications Manager 630-285-3661/ ray_iardella@ajg.com 630-285-5946/ paul_day1@ajg.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.