Bloomberg Law 2024 Series Explores Key Issues for the Legal Industry in Year Ahead

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law announced today that its annual series previewing the topics that its legal analysts will be closely watching next year is now available. Bloomberg Law 2024 includes 30 insightful analyses that provide data-rich, actionable perspectives on key issues shaping the practice of law. The Bloomberg Law 2024 series is complimentary and available at http://onb-law.com/XCy850Q4yq8.

Bloomberg Law Logo (PRNewsfoto/Bloomberg Law) (PRNewswire)

The Bloomberg Law 2024 series focuses on five categories:

Litigation: These analyses discuss the developments that will shape the course of litigation practice in 2024, from reproductive rights and gender identity to antitrust and highly anticipated rulings from the U.S. Supreme Court.

Transactional & Contracts: Explore the forces shaping key markets of interest, from trends in M&A and supply chain management to emerging developments affecting cryptocurrencies and consumer finance.

Artificial Intelligence: Learn about the most compelling challenges that generative AI will bring in the year ahead to legal professionals in corporations and law firms alike, across privacy enforcement, intellectual property rights, and legal outsourcing practices.

Regulatory & Compliance: This section examines key in-house issues including ESG, the rise of international pay equity laws, and data security, and assesses where regulatory agendas and corporate practices are sure to clash.

Practice of Law: These analyses cover the individual and interpersonal issues influencing legal practitioners, including legal tech, lawyer compensation, and DEI.

"These five categories represent the issues that will be most closely watched by Bloomberg Law's team of expert analysts in the year ahead," said Kristyn Hyland, director, content & analysis, Bloomberg Law. "The Bloomberg Law 2024 series includes 30 pieces highlighting what practitioners can expect in the new year, as well as the perspectives and data they need to act."

About Bloomberg Law

Bloomberg Law combines the latest in legal technology with workflow tools, comprehensive primary and secondary sources, trusted news, expert analysis, and business intelligence. Bloomberg Law's deep expertise and commitment to innovation provide a competitive edge to help improve attorney productivity and efficiency. For more information, visit Bloomberg Law.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bloomberg Law