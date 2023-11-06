LANDSEA HOMES CLOSES ON 50 HOMESITES FOR A NEW COMMUNITY IN PATTERSON, CA

Landsea Homes enters a new city in California's Central Valley

Blossom at Baldwin Park will feature 50 modern single-family detached homes at attainable price points

PATTERSON, Calif., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded residential home builder, today announced it has closed on 50 homesites for a new community called Blossom at the Baldwin Park master-planned community in Patterson, California.

Landsea Homes (PRNewsfoto/Landsea Homes) (PRNewswire)

"Building high-quality homes is what we do best at Landsea Homes, and we are proud to expand our presence in the Central Valley to the great city of Patterson with Blossom at Baldwin Park," said Josh Santos, Northern California Division President, Landsea Homes. "We've experienced great success in neighboring city, Tracy, with our Ellis master-planned community. The demand for new homes is high in this region and we're looking forward to providing more opportunities for residents to own and 'Live in their Element.'"

Blossom at Baldwin Park will feature single-family detached homes with floorplans ranging from 1,766 square feet to 2,449 square feet. Homebuyers will be able to choose from plans that offer single or two-story options and up to four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Prices are anticipated to start in the high-$400ks.* Sales are anticipated to begin in 2024.

Each home at Blossom will benefit from Landsea Homes' signature High Performance Home features including smart home automation technology utilized by the Apple HomeKit™ to make life at home healthier and more comfortable. The smart home automation features include an Apple® HomePod mini™, wireless access point, Wi-Fi enabled entry door locks, thermostat control, garage door opener control, light dimmer switches, a doorbell camera pre-wire, and smart home activation with an individualized in-person training session through Best Buy's Geek Squad.

Homes will also contain the REME HALO® air purifier, a state-of-the-art product that mitigates indoor contaminants to keep residents safe and support healthy living by reducing airborne particles and air pollutants.

Residents at Blossom will enjoy a small town atmosphere with modern conveniences. Patterson's downtown square offers a variety of dining and shopping options. The community is also a short drive from the Del Puerto Canyon where hiking, biking and birding activities abound. Surrounded by the 5 freeway and interstate 33, access to neighboring cities and the greater Bay Area is easy.

Homes are currently selling at other Landsea Northern California communities, including Verandah in Novato, Ellis in Tracy and Lavender in Sunnyvale.

To learn more about Landsea Homes' Northern California communities, visit: https://landseahomes.com/northern-california/.

*Base pricing is accurate at time of publishing but is subject to change at any time without notice.

About Landsea Homes Corporation

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential home builder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County.

An award-winning home builder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to "Live in Your Element." Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

For more information on Landsea Homes, visit: www.landseahomes.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Landsea Homes