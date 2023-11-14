Digital Brands Group Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

In October, the Company began generating internal free cash flow
First quarter 2024 wholesale bookings are $4.5 million, which does not include e-commerce revenue, wholesale re-orders and licensing income
AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Brands Group, Inc. ("DBG") (NASDAQ: DBGI), a curated collection of luxury lifestyle, digital-first brands, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023.
"We are pleased to have turned Sundry around. Based on current trends and first quarter wholesale bookings, we are past the brand's bottom set in August. For example, we have tripled Sundry's first quarter 2024 wholesale bookings versus the brand's third quarter 2023 wholesale revenue," said Hil Davis, CEO of Digital Brands Group.
"The increase in our revenue, coupled with the cost synergies, has resulted in meaningful operating leverage and internal free cash flow that started in October. We expect our internal free cash flow to continue going forward."
Results for the Third Quarter
- This excludes revenue from Harper & Jones as it was spun out in the second quarter
- This represents the lowest point of Sundry's wholesale revenue based on current trends, as well as the brand's first quarter wholesale bookings
- Gross profit margins increased to 52.3% from 36.0% a year ago
- G&A expenses, excluding non-cash item expenses, decreased 30.8% to $1.6 million compared to $2.3 million a year ago
- G&A expenses included $2.1M in non-cash expenses associated with D&A, amortization of loan discount, and stock option expense
- Sales and marketing expenses ratio was 35.3% compared to 38.5% a year ago
- Net operating loss, excluding the non-cash charges was $1.2 million compared to a loss of $2.5 million a year ago
- Net loss per diluted share, excluding non-cash expenses, was $2.6 million, or $8.92 per share
"As we stated, the Board is reviewing strategic alternatives given the continued dislocation between Digital Brand Group's public market value and the intrinsic value of the Company's underlying assets and operating performance. We believe the first quarter 2024 wholesale bookings and the monthly internal free cash flow illustrate how significant this dislocation has become. To illustrate this dislocation, we are on a $18 million wholesale revenue run rate for 2024, which does not include any benefit from additional revenue from e-commerce, stores and licensing income," said Hil Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Brands Group.
Conference Call and Webcast Details Updated
Management will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 14 at 5:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results. The live conference call can be accessed by dialing (800) 715-9871 from the U.S. or internationally. The conference I.D. code is 7049695 or referencing Digital Brands or via the web by using the following link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=4F6hhED1.
Forward-looking Statements
Certain statements included in this release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting DBG and therefore involve several risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "should," and "may" and other words and terms of similar meaning or use of future dates, however, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. All statements regarding DBG's plans, objectives, projections and expectations relating to DBG's operations or financial performance, and assumptions related thereto are forward-looking statements. We caution that forward-looking statements are not guarantees and that actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. DBG undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Potential risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results of operations or financial condition of DBG to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: risks arising from the widespread outbreak of an illness or any other communicable disease, or any other public health crisis, including the coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic; the level of consumer demand for apparel and accessories; disruption to DBGs distribution system; the financial strength of DBG's customers; fluctuations in the price, availability and quality of raw materials and contracted products; disruption and volatility in the global capital and credit markets; DBG's response to changing fashion trends, evolving consumer preferences and changing patterns of consumer behavior; intense competition from online retailers; manufacturing and product innovation; increasing pressure on margins; DBG's ability to implement its business strategy; DBG's ability to grow its wholesale and direct-to-consumer businesses; retail industry changes and challenges; DBG's and its vendors' ability to maintain the strength and security of information technology systems; the risk that DBG's facilities and systems and those of our third-party service providers may be vulnerable to and unable to anticipate or detect data security breaches and data or financial loss; DBG's ability to properly collect, use, manage and secure consumer and employee data; stability of DBG's manufacturing facilities and foreign suppliers; continued use by DBG's suppliers of ethical business practices; DBG's ability to accurately forecast demand for products; continuity of members of DBG's management; DBG's ability to protect trademarks and other intellectual property rights; possible goodwill and other asset impairment; DBG's ability to execute and integrate acquisitions; changes in tax laws and liabilities; legal, regulatory, political and economic risks; adverse or unexpected weather conditions; DBG's indebtedness and its ability to obtain financing on favorable terms, if needed, could prevent DBG from fulfilling its financial obligations; and climate change and increased focus on sustainability issues. More information on potential factors that could affect DBG's financial results is included from time to time in DBG's public reports filed with the SEC, including DBG's Annual Report on Form 10-K, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Forms 8-K filed or furnished with the SEC.
DIGITAL BRANDS GROUP, INC
STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Restated
Restated
Net revenues
$ 3,257,332
$ 2,658,844
$ 12,127,135
$ 7,937,406
Cost of net revenues
1,554,044
1,700,547
6,094,532
5,252,943
Gross profit
1,703,288
958,298
6,032,603
2,684,464
Operating expenses:
General and administrative
3,735,527
2,979,915
12,115,590
11,053,536
Sales and marketing
1,151,377
1,022,331
3,188,054
3,252,418
Distribution
238,546
97,737
750,945
522,510
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
-
(702,885)
(10,698,475)
6,418,355
Total operating expenses
5,125,450
3,397,098
5,356,114
21,246,820
Income (loss) from operations
(3,422,162)
(2,438,800)
676,489
(18,562,356)
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
(1,956,080)
(2,271,548)
(4,907,567)
(6,002,160)
Other non-operating income (expenses)
(57,752)
(23,690)
(734,501)
2,629,685
Total other income (expense), net
(2,013,832)
(2,295,238)
(5,642,068)
(3,372,475)
Income tax benefit (provision)
-
-
-
-
Net loss from continuing operations
(5,435,994)
(4,734,038)
(4,965,579)
(21,934,831)
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
-
(160,433)
(1,562,503)
(326,507)
Net loss
$ (5,435,994)
$ (4,894,471)
$ (6,528,082)
$ (22,261,338)
Weighted average common shares outstanding -
basic and diluted
373,498
21,150
283,673
13,649
Net loss from continuing per common share - basic and diluted
$ (14.55)
$ (223.83)
$ (17.50)
$ (1,607.05)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
DIGITAL BRANDS GROUP, INC
STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2023
2022
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$ (6,528,082)
$ (22,261,338)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
2,485,166
1,669,782
Amortization of loan discount and fees
1,956,355
4,610,234
Loss on extinguishment of debt
689,100
-
Loss on disposition of business
2,923,940
-
Stock-based compensation
308,511
491,945
Shares issued for services
1,656,417
-
Change in credit reserve
354,282
(26,429)
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
(12,098,475)
6,418,355
Discontinued operations
7,666
-
Fees incurred in connection with debt financings
-
48,245
Change in fair value of warrant liability
-
(18,223)
Change in fair value of derivative liability
-
(794,477)
Forgiveness of Payroll Protection Program
-
(1,760,755)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
153,479
(289,061)
Due from factor, net
72,220
433,671
Inventory
514,955
100,006
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(366,615)
(522,434)
Accounts payable
182,242
382,943
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
1,088,763
1,715,221
Deferred revenue
(183,782)
119,977
Accrued interest
326,219
992,482
Net cash used in operating activities
(6,457,638)
(8,689,857)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Cash disposed
(18,192)
-
Purchase of property, equipment and software
(27,855)
(5,533)
Deposits
87,378
-
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
41,331
(5,533)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds (repayments) from related party advances
(218,967)
(162,692)
Advances (repayments) from factor
154,073
(60,735)
Proceeds from venture debt
-
237,500
Issuance of loans and note payable
5,799,989
248,858
Repayments of convertible and promissory notes
(8,840,092)
(3,068,750)
Issuance of convertible notes payable
-
3,751,250
Exercise of warrants
1,167,566
-
Issuance of common stock in public offering
10,000,003
9,347,450
Offering costs
(1,854,622)
(1,930,486)
Net cash provided by financing activities
6,207,950
8,362,395
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(208,357)
(332,995)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
1,275,616
528,394
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$ 1,067,259
$ 195,399
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
Cash paid for income taxes
$ -
$ -
Cash paid for interest
$ 1,176,305
$ 318,576
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:
Conversion of notes into common stock
$ -
$ 1,802,372
Conversion of notes into preferred stock
$ 5,759,177
$ -
Right of use asset
$ 467,738
$ 152,387
Warrants issued in connection with note
$ -
$ 790,540
Derivative liability in connection with convertible note
$ -
$ 559,957
Conversion of related party notes and payables into preferred and common stock
$ -
$ 25,000
Conversion of venture debt into preferred stock
$ -
$ 6,300,000
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
DIGITAL BRANDS GROUP, INC
STATEMENT OF BALANCE SHEETS
September 30,
December 31,
2023
2022
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 1,067,259
$ 1,275,616
Accounts receivable, net
419,125
583,368
Due from factor, net
258,825
839,400
Inventory
4,710,327
5,122,564
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
1,194,544
766,901
Assets per discontinued operations, current
-
241,544
Total current assets
7,650,080
8,829,393
Property, equipment and software, net
98,170
104,512
Goodwill
8,973,501
8,973,501
Intangible assets, net
10,701,764
12,906,238
Deposits
106,547
193,926
Right of use asset
207,745
102,349
Assets per discontinued operations
-
2,628,136
Total assets
$ 27,737,807
$ 33,738,055
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 8,273,340
$ 8,016,173
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
4,781,632
3,936,920
Due to related parties
336,250
555,217
Contingent consideration liability
-
12,098,475
Convertible note payable, net
100,000
2,721,800
Accrued interest payable
1,888,014
1,561,795
Loan payable, current
1,878,023
1,829,629
Promissory note payable, net
4,899,018
9,000,000
Right of use liability, current portion
203,401
102,349
Liabilities per discontinued operations, current
-
1,071,433
Total current liabilities
22,359,678
40,893,791
Loan payable
150,000
150,000
Right of use liability
6,784
-
Liabilities per discontinued operations
-
147,438
Total liabilities
22,516,462
41,191,229
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity (deficit):
Undesignated preferred stock, $0.0001 par, 10,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares
issued and outstanding as of both September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022
-
-
Series A convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par, 6,800 shares designated, 6,300 shares issued and
outstanding as of both September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022
1
1
Series C convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par, 5,671 shares designated, 5,671 and 0 shares issued and
outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively
1
-
Common stock, $0.0001 par, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 578,090 and 317,502 shares
issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively
58
18
Additional paid-in capital
115,496,683
96,294,123
Accumulated deficit
(110,275,397)
(103,747,316)
Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
5,221,345
(7,453,174)
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)
$ 27,737,807
$ 33,738,055
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
About Digital Brands Group
We offer a wide variety of apparel through numerous brands on a both direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. We have created a business model derived from our founding as a digitally native-first vertical brand. We focus on owning the customer's "closet share" by leveraging their data and purchase history to create personalized targeted content and looks for that specific customer cohort.
Digital Brands Group, Inc. Company Contact
Hil Davis, CEO
Email: invest@digitalbrandsgroup.co
Phone: (800) 593-1047
