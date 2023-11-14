Senmiao Technology Reports Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Financial Results

CHENGDU, China, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Senmiao Technology Limited ("Senmiao") (Nasdaq: AIHS), a financing and servicing company focused on the online ride-hailing industry in China as well as an operator of its own online ride-hailing platform, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2024 second quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Financial and Operating Highlights

Total revenues of $1.8 million , compared to $2.2 million in the prior-year period, primarily due to decreased revenues from online ride-hailing platform services as a result of fewer completed orders due to increased competition and compliance checks conducted by a partner platform in Guangzhou .

Loss from operations narrowed to $1.3 million , from $1.6 million in the prior-year period due to increased gross profit and decreased operating expenses.

Net loss was $1.21 million , compared to $1.18 million in the prior-year period.

From October 23, 2020 , the date Senmiao launched its online ride-hailing platform, to September 30, 2023 , approximately 33.8 million rides were completed (including orders completed on the platform operated by Senmiao and on partner platforms), with fares paid by riders totaling $109.1 million . As of November 14, 2023 , Senmiao has operations in 27 cities in China , including Chengdu , Changsha and Guangzhou .

Management Commentary

Xi Wen, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Senmiao, stated, "Our fiscal 2024 second quarter results were supported by stable revenue growth from our automobile leasing business, but our top line was impacted by decreased revenue contributions from online ride-hailing platform services due to fewer rides completed during the period as we faced increased competition and experienced compliance checks from one of our major partner platforms in our key city of Guangzhou. However, we increased gross profit by 21.1% thanks to our ongoing shift in business focus from automobile sales to leasing services. At the same time, we continued our cost-cutting efforts and decreased SG&A expenses by more than 27% year over year, which enabled us to narrow loss from operations during the period. We are actively evaluating potential opportunities to grow Senmiao's business and look forward to sharing our progress."

Financial Review

Revenues

Total revenues were $1.8 million for the fiscal second quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to $2.2 million in the prior-year period. During the quarter ended September 30, 2023, the automobile rental business generated operating lease revenues of $1.0 million, an 8.9% increase from $0.9 million in the prior-year period, primarily due to increased average monthly rental income of the automobiles for operating lease. The online ride-hailing platform services business generated revenues of $0.6 million, compared to $1.0 million in the prior-year period. The decrease was mainly due to fewer completed orders as a result of increased competition and experienced compliance checks conducted by our platform partner Gaode in Guangzhou, one of Senmiao's major markets, during the period.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues decreased 24.8% to approximately $1.4 million for the fiscal second quarter ended September 30, 2023, from $1.9 million in the prior-year period, primarily due to a $0.2 million decrease in costs of automobile sold, a $0.2 million decrease in direct expense and technical service fees for the online ride-hailing platform services business as a result of fewer completed orders, as well as a $0.1 million decrease in maintenance and insurance expense related to the automobile rental business as Senmiao used more NEVs during the period.

Gross Profit

Gross profit was $0.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, an increase of 21.1% from $0.3 million in the prior-year period. The increase was primarily due to increased gross profit from Senmiao's automobile rental business, partially offset by decreased gross profit from online ride-hailing platform services.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased 27.8% to $1.1 million for the fiscal second quarter ended September 30, 2023, from $1.5 million in the prior-year period, which was mainly attributable to the Company's ongoing cost control efforts and initiatives to streamline its operations, which resulted in a $0.3 million decrease in salary and employee benefit expenses, decreased amortization in intangible assets and automobiles which were rendered to Senmiao but have not been sub-leased, and decreased office rental and insurance charges.

Loss from Operations

Loss from operations for the fiscal second quarter ended September 30, 2023, narrowed to $1.3 million, from loss from operations of $1.6 million in the prior-year period. This was primarily due to the increased gross profit and a $0.2 million decrease in total operating expenses.

Net Loss

Net loss for the fiscal second quarter ended September 30, 2023, was $1.21 million, compared to $1.18 million in the prior-year period.

Loss per Share

Loss per diluted share for the fiscal second quarter ended September 30, 2023, was approximately $0.12 based on a weighted average number of basic and diluted common stock of 7.8 million, compared to loss per diluted share of approximately $0.15 based on a weighted average number of basic and diluted common stock of 7.0 million in the prior-year period.

Financial Position

As of September 30, 2023, Senmiao had cash and cash equivalents of $1.3 million, compared to $1.6 million as of March 31, 2023. Total stockholders' equity was $2.5 million as of September 30, 2023, compared to $4.4 million as of March 31, 2023.

Additional information regarding Senmiao's results of operations for this quarterly period can be found in Senmiao's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on the date of this earnings release.

About Senmiao Technology Limited

Headquartered in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, Senmiao provides automobile transaction and related services including sales of automobiles, facilitation and services for automobile purchases and financing, management, operating leases, guarantees and other automobile transaction services, as well as operates its own ride-hailing platform aimed principally at the growing online ride-hailing market in Senmiao's areas of operation in China. For more information about Senmiao, please visit: http://www.senmiaotech.com. Senmiao routinely provides important updates on its website.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements (including those relating to the operation of Senmiao's ride-hailing platform) are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those detailed from time to time in the Senmiao's filings with the SEC, and represent Senmiao's views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Senmiao's views as of any subsequent date. Senmiao undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in events or circumstances.

SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)



















September 30,

March 31,



2023

2023



(Unaudited)





ASSETS











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,305,199

$ 1,610,090 Restricted cash



1,915



— Accounts receivable



82,288



158,435 Accounts receivable, a related party



8,018



6,312 Inventories



—



6,678 Finance lease receivables, current portion



104,989



146,114 Prepayments, other receivables and other assets, net



1,491,591



1,438,243 Prepayments to a related party



146,409



— Due from related parties, net, current portion



2,123,301



1,488,914 Total current assets



5,263,710



4,854,786













Property and equipment, net



2,945,230



3,343,457













Other assets











Operating lease right-of-use assets, net



97,321



121,672 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net, related parties



356,636



92,916 Financing lease right-of-use assets, net



468,928



623,714 Intangible assets, net



673,509



774,324 Finance lease receivables, non-current



75,214



71,133 Due from a related party, net, non-current



2,144,893



3,640,206 Other non-current assets



633,224



716,407 Total other assets



4,449,725



6,040,372













Total assets

$ 12,658,665

$ 14,238,615













LIABILITIES, MEZZANNIE EQUITY AND EQUITY











Current liabilities











Borrowings from a financial institution, current

$ 105,733

$ 8,813 Accounts payable



357,322



183,645 Advances from customers



151,149



148,188 Accrued expenses and other liabilities



3,824,338



3,377,507 Due to a related party



1,510



8,667 Operating lease liabilities



32,822



60,878 Operating lease liabilities - related parties



293,486



143,462 Financing lease liabilities



233,489



264,052 Derivative liabilities



137,943



501,782 Current liabilities - discontinued operations



459,186



487,829 Total current liabilities



5,596,978



5,184,823

SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED) (Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)







September 30,



March 31,





2023



2023





(Unaudited)



















Other liabilities











Borrowings from a financial institution, non-current



140,977



— Operating lease liabilities, non-current



59,787



83,485 Operating lease liabilities, non-current - related parties



196,121



42,247 Financing lease liabilities, non-current



247,048



388,064 Deferred tax liability



40,409



42,930 Total other liabilities



684,342



556,726













Total liabilities



6,281,320



5,741,549













Commitments and contingencies

























Mezzanine Equity











Series A convertible preferred stock (par value $1,000 per share, 5,000 shares authorized; 991

and 1,641 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023,

respectively)



234,364



269,386













Stockholders' equity











Common stock (par value $0.0001 per share, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 8,068,040 and

7,743,040 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023,

respectively)



806



773 Additional paid-in capital



43,390,823



43,355,834 Accumulated deficit



(39,069,079)



(37,715,294) Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(1,778,990)



(1,247,099) Total Senmiao Technology Limited stockholders' equity



2,543,560



4,394,214













Non-controlling interests



3,599,421



3,833,466













Total equity



6,142,981



8,227,680













Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and equity

$ 12,658,665

$ 14,238,615























SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)





For the Three Months

Ended September 30,

For the Six Months Ended September 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Revenues























Revenues

$ 1,818,552

$ 2,164,089

$ 3,899,518

$ 4,290,425 Revenues, a related party



8,399



77,113



22,147



292,573 Total revenues



1,826,951



2,241,202



3,921,665



4,582,998

























Cost of revenues























Cost of revenues



(1,270,675)



(1,830,224)



(2,573,270)



(3,665,698) Cost of revenues, a related party



(182,165)



(102,160)



(392,344)



(148,502) Total cost of revenues



(1,452,840)



(1,932,384)



(2,965,614)



(3,814,200)

























Gross profit



374,111



308,818



956,051



768,798

























Operating expenses























Selling, general and administrative expenses



(1,102,733)



(1,527,731)



(2,346,022)



(3,447,078) Allowance for credit losses



(553,323)



(366,293)



(680,396)



(344,436) Impairments of inventories



—



—



—



(3,085) Total operating expenses



(1,656,056)



(1,894,024)



(3,026,418)



(3,794,599)

























Loss from operations



(1,281,945)



(1,585,206)



(2,070,367)



(3,025,801)

























Other income (expense)























Other income, net



24,654



423,972



96,803



487,125 Interest expense



(2,233)



—



(2,758)



— Interest expense on finance leases



(7,594)



(1,153)



(16,316)



(8,301) Change in fair value of derivative liabilities



59,666



(17,417)



363,839



1,611,093 Total other income, net



74,493



405,402



441,568



2,089,917

























Loss before income taxes



(1,207,452)



(1,179,804)



(1,628,799)



(935,884)

























Income tax expense



—



—



—



—

























Net Loss



(1,207,452)



(1,179,804)



(1,628,799)



(935,884)

























Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests from operations



281,495



96,314



275,014



185,247

























Net loss attributable to the Company's stockholders

$ (925,957)

$ (1,083,490)

$ (1,353,785)

$ (750,637)

























Net loss

$ (1,207,452)

$ (1,179,804)

$ (1,628,799)

$ (935,884)

SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (CONTINUED) (Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)





For the Three Months

Ended September 30,

For the Six Months Ended September 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

























Other comprehensive loss























Foreign currency translation adjustment



(37,597)



(719,920)



(490,922)



(1,505,573)

























Comprehensive loss



(1,245,049)



(1,899,724)



(2,119,721)



(2,441,457)

























less: Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests



(283,338)



7,057



(234,045)



(83,691)

























Total comprehensive loss attributable to stockholders

$ (961,711)

$ (1,906,781)

$ (1,885,676)

$ (2,357,766)

























Weighted average number of common stock























Basic and diluted



7,791,138



7,048,187



7,966,674



6,678,749

























Net loss per share - basic and diluted

$ (0.12)

$ (0.15)

$ (0.17)

$ (0.11)











































SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)





For the Six Months Ended September 30,



2023

2022



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Cash Flows from Operating Activities:











Net loss

$ (1,628,799)

$ (935,884)













Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation of property and equipment



458,567



606,482 Amortization of right-of-use assets



214,120



417,836 Amortization of intangible assets



87,321



93,724 Allowance for credit losses



680,396



344,436 Impairments of inventories



—



3,085 Gain on disposal of equipment



(27,125)



(350,967) Change in fair value of derivative liabilities



(363,839)



(1,611,093) Change in operating assets and liabilities











Accounts receivable



10,307



179,126 Accounts receivable, a related party



(2,125)



(24,624) Inventories



64,539



324,140 Finance lease receivables



97,917



134,091 Prepayments, other receivables and other assets



(137,549)



766,235 Prepayments, a related party



(149,845)



— Accounts payable



188,790



(9,860) Advances from customers



11,936



43,328 Accrued expenses and other liabilities



656,688



557,047 Operating lease liabilities



(44,293)



(19,052) Operating lease liabilities - related parties



(28,877)



(5,845) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities



88,129



512,205













Cash Flows from Investing Activities:











Purchases of property and equipment



(357,909)



(1,900) Cash received from disposal of property and equipment



81,251



443,054 Purchases of intangible assets



—



(26,893) Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities



(276,658)



414,261

































































SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (CONTINUED) (Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)





For the Six Months Ended September 30,



2023

2022



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Cash Flows from Financing Activities:











Borrowings from a financial institution, short-term



99,724



— Borrowings from a financial institution, long-term



144,286



— Borrowings from related parties and affiliates



—



387,152 Repayments to related parties and affiliates



(122,824)



— Loan to related parties



(7,696)



— Repayments of current borrowings from a financial institution



—



(91,389) Principal payments of finance lease liabilities



(136,416)



(263,688) Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities



(22,926)



32,075













Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(91,521)



(178,230)













Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(302,976)



780,311 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the period



1,610,090



1,185,221 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the period



1,307,144



1,965,532













Supplemental Cash Flow Information











Cash paid for interest expense

$ 2,758

$ —













Non-cash Transaction in Investing and Financing Activities











Recognition of right-of-use assets and lease liabilities

$ —

$ 170,025 Recognition of right-of-use assets and lease liabilities, related parties

$ 351,067

$ 64,649

