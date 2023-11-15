Everytable Launches in NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi with Grand Opening Event

Partnership Extends Shared Principles of Food Equity to Healthcare Workers, Patients, & Families

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everytable, the mission-driven company making nutritious food accessible to everyone, everywhere, today announced its partnership with NYC Health + Hospitals, the nation's largest municipal healthcare system empowering New Yorkers to live their healthiest lives.

Starting this month, Everytable storefronts will open in three of NYC Health + Hospitals' locations, including NYC Health + Hospitals/ Jacobi , Metropolitan, and South Brooklyn Health, with NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens, Harlem, and Kings County soon to follow. A grand opening event will be held on November 16 at Jacobi to commemorate Everytable's launch within the NYC Health + Hospitals system and the broader New York City communities it serves.

"I'm so excited to bring healthy, convenient, and affordable food to the Bronx – where residents face the highest rates of food insecurity in the state – while also expanding meal options for healthcare workers and the patients they treat, who have historically had limited access to healthy food within the walls of medical facilities," said Sam Polk, founder and CEO of Everytable.

"We are thrilled to partner with Everytable, demonstrating our hospital's commitment to providing healthy food options for our patients and staff. This integrative health practice helps improve the overall health and well-being of our Bronx communities," said Christopher Mastromano, CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi|North Central Bronx.

"As the largest municipal hospital system in the country, NYC Health + Hospitals continues to make the healthy choice the easy choice for New Yorkers," said Kate MacKenzie, Executive Director of NYC Mayor's Office of Food Policy. "This partnership with Everytable will offer thousands of healthcare workers, patients, and their loved ones the opportunity to eat healthy and delicious meals throughout their hospital stays. Everytable's innovative business model and demonstrated commitment to equity and sustainability in the food system brings us even closer to becoming a truly Food Forward NYC."

Today's announcement comes on the heels of Everytable's growth as a food provider for healthcare systems, patients, seniors, and everyday people looking for healthier meal options. Additional partners in New York City include CVS and the Fund for Public Housing.

The November 16 grand opening event at Jacobi will be attended by its healthcare workers, hospital leadership, elected officials, local community leaders, and select media; further inquiries may be directed to the contacts listed below.

About Everytable:

Founded in 2016 in Los Angeles, Everytable is a mission-driven company transforming our food systems to make nutritious meals accessible to everyone, everywhere. With over 18 million meals sold to date, Everytable is a multi-channel, fresh-prepared food business blending stores, subscriptions, delivery, and SmartFridges supplied by a central kitchen, with meals priced according to the neighborhood. There are over 60 locations throughout Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, and New York City, with more stores and regional meal deliveries soon to come. For more information, please visit www.everytable.com or follow Everytable on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About NYC Health + Hospitals

NYC Health + Hospitals is the largest public healthcare system in the nation serving more than one million New Yorkers annually in more than 70 patient care locations across the city's five boroughs. A robust network of outpatient, neighborhood-based primary and specialty care centers anchors care coordination with the system's trauma centers, nursing homes, post-acute care centers, home care agency, and MetroPlus health plan—all supported by 11 essential hospitals. Its diverse workforce of more than 43,000 employees is uniquely focused on empowering New Yorkers, without exception, to live the healthiest life possible. For more information, visit www.nychealthandhospitals.org and stay connected on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn .

