SESAC Music Group Welcomes Ali Hernandez as Chief Human Resources Officer

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SESAC Music Group announced today the recent hiring of Ali Hernandez as Chief Human Resources Officer. Based at the company's headquarters in New York, Hernandez works with SESAC Music Group's combined portfolio of businesses to develop global human resources initiatives and strategies.

"We're thrilled to have Ali join the team at SESAC Music Group," said John Josephson, Chairman and CEO. "Her passion and expertise in driving business results through collaborative and inclusive solutions centered around people will be a key element of our ongoing drive to build a global organization and to elevate and develop our team around the world."

Hernandez joins SESAC Music Group with over 20 years of leadership experience in human resources and strategy. Previously, she served as Chief Human Resources Officer at TIME, as well as organizations including Baptist Health South Florida, the Knight Foundation, and the Miami Herald Media Company. In these roles, she was able to create programs that increased inclusion and development and focused on staff engagement.

Hernandez holds a master's degree in human resources management from the Chapman School of Business, Florida International University (FIU), and a Bachelor of Science in professional studies from Barry University. She is an executive coach accredited by the International Coach Federation. Additionally, she has served as an Advisory Board Member for the master's in human resources management program at FIU.

Using her expertise, she served as a board member of the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce Human Resources and Business Education Committee, a Teach for America speaker, a Women of Tomorrow mentor, a member of the Miami Puerto Rican Chamber of Commerce and a recipient of their Professional of the Year Award. Recently, she was named to Folio Magazine's list of Top Women in Media as a Magnanimous Mentor.

