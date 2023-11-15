U.S. Strategic Command selects CGI for advanced data integration services

FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI Federal Inc. (CGI), the wholly-owned U.S. operating subsidiary of CGI Inc. (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A), today announced the award of a five-year contract from U.S. Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM) to develop and maintain data integration hardware, systems, and software across the command's Global Data Integration (GDI) environment. Through advanced data usage and integration capabilities, CGI will enable USSTRATCOM to deliver more safe, secure, and effective operations.

"Data is essential and integral to USSTRATCOM's mission," said Stephanie Mango, President, CGI Federal. "We are proud of this opportunity to collaborate with USSTRATCOM in strengthening the nation's most sophisticated and critical defense capabilities and supporting the Department of Defense's IT strategy."

CGI's work will be performed at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska. CGI teams will deploy a wide range of data fusion and transformation solutions to strengthen and extend USSTRATCOM's operations, scope, capabilities, and resilience. A key component of the U.S. Joint All-Domain Command and Control initiative, USSTRATCOM GDI's framework enables the integration of multiple domains to deliver global situational awareness and decision-making capabilities.

"USSTRATCOM's vital defense mission demands innovative, proven solutions and an approach that views data as a strategic enabler," said Horace Blackman, CGI Senior Vice-President, Defense, Intelligence and Space Business Unit Lead. "CGI is committed to ensuring that our clients are equipped with the technology they need to deliver on their critical national security missions."

Within the defense and intelligence sector, CGI delivers secure, large-scale programs that strengthen and advance clients' critical operations and missions. As a partner of hundreds of governments in Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific, CGI brings global insights to transform citizen experiences while maximizing performance and reducing costs.

About CGI Federal Inc.

CGI Federal Inc. (CGI), a wholly-owned U.S. operating subsidiary of CGI Inc., is dedicated to partnering with federal agencies to provide solutions for defense, civilian, healthcare and intelligence missions. Founded in 1976, CGI Inc. is among the largest IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 91,500 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI Inc. delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI Inc. works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. With Fiscal 2023 reported revenue of C$14.30 billion, CGI Inc. shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

Forward-looking information and statements

