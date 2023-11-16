HOKA® Partners with SATISFY® to Introduce the New HOKA x SATISFY Clifton LS - Exceeding Luxury, Style, and Performance Expectations

HOKA AND SATISFY'S CLIFTON LS BLENDS ROAD AND TRAIL PERFORMANCE

GOLETA, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HOKA® , a division of Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), is proud to introduce its latest partnership with SATISFY®, the Paris-based performance brand on a mission to help runners 'Unlock the High.' Together, both brands have developed a new, collaborative version of the iconic HOKA Clifton LS, the HOKA x SATISFY Clifton LS. A testament to both brand's commitment to uncompromised performance, seamlessly integrating the HOKA brand's trusted functionality with SATISFY's performance design.

HOKA x Satisfy Clifton LS (PRNewswire)

SATISFY lives where technical equipment meets luxury – providing both brands an opportunity to expand audiences beyond their own across this new, co-created style. The HOKA x SATISFY Clifton LS boasts a custom engineered mesh design inspired by topographic maps, ensuring optimal breathability and a distinct look tailored for the discerning runner.

While its design exudes style, at its core, the HOKA x SATISFY Clifton LS is all about performance. It's built to support natural running mechanics and responsiveness, whether on road or trail. Key features include the co-branded upper and insole, asymmetrical engineered base mesh, translucent hotmelt print, double heel webbing pull, woven tongue webbing, speed lace system, and a custom crag box. It also features a reflective molded toe cap as an update for visibility when running at night, and its double heel pull feature is a nod to the double heel pulls featured on climbing shoes. The shoe's durability is further enhanced by its Durabrasion Rubber outsole, prepared to tackle terrain with ease.

"The HOKA partnership with SATISFY has allowed both of our design teams to come together and push the boundaries of performance and lifestyle, through a one-of-a-kind take on the Clifton LS. SATISFY, to us, represents a key partner at the forefront of shaping where the future of running culture is headed, and we're excited to see where this meaningful unification of our brands goes next," said Travis Wiseman, Director of Lifestyle Footwear at HOKA.

"Starting my running journey with the Clifton 3, it's been a full-circle experience collaborating with HOKA on the Clifton LS. We've taken a performance-driven approach, combining the HOKA brand's technical expertise with SATISFY's minimalist design philosophy. Together, we've crafted a unique take on this HOKA icon, merging trail and road running aesthetics to perfectly align with today's running culture. It's exciting to be able to work with a brand like HOKA, jointly shaping the future of running," said Brice Partouche, Founder and Creative Director of SATISFY.

HOKA and SATISFY will bring this partnership to life by merging elements of running, trail, and skateboard culture for a one-of-a-kind community experience, captured through both still and moving imagery. The campaign was centered around an event called the SATISFY HOKA Hill Bomb that took place in San Francisco, known for its incredibly steep roads. On November 16th, HOKA will execute a similar event in Paris.

Available for an MSRP of $225, the HOKA x Satisfy Clifton LS is available for purchase today at SatisfyRunning.com and tomorrow, November 17th at HOKA.com and authorized HOKA dealers worldwide.

About SATISFY®

Established in 2015, SATISFY® is a Paris-based performance brand that has reshaped the intersection of culture and running with its premium and innovative products. With a mission to help its community unlock the euphoria of the 'High,' SATISFY® combines cutting-edge technology with sustainable practices to create apparel that eliminates distractions. Today, SATISFY® continues to redefine the category and transform runners' attire through its unique interpretation of running silhouettes, a distinct palette of colors, and an unmistakable 'SATISFY®' fabric touch that keeps runners coming back for more.

About HOKA®

HOKA® is one of the fastest-growing performance footwear and apparel brands in history. Conceived in the mountains, HOKA footwear delivers an unprecedented combination of enhanced cushioning and support for a uniquely smooth ride. Every day, HOKA pushes the innovation and design of its footwear and apparel by teaming up with a deep roster of world champions, taste makers and everyday athletes. From finish lines to everyday life, HOKA fans love the brand for its bold and unexpected approach, and its belief in the power of humanity to create change for a better world. HOKA empowers a world of athletes to fly over the earth. For more information, visit HOKA.com or follow @HOKA. #FlyHumanFly

About Deckers Brands

Deckers Brands is a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company's portfolio of brands includes UGG®, KOOLABURRA®, HOKA®, Teva®, and Sanuk®. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, Company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including Company-owned websites. Deckers Brands has 50-years of history building niche footwear brands into lifestyle market leaders attracting millions of loyal consumers globally. For more information, please visit www.deckers.com .

Media Contacts

HOKA Global Brand Communications

Miranda Young

miranda.young@hoka.com

AZIONE PR

hoka@azionepr.com

SATISFY PR CONTACT

Tommy Hubert

Head of Communication

tommy@satisfyrunning.com

HOKA and Satisfy's Clifton LS blends road and trail performance (PRNewswire)

HOKA ONE ONE. (PRNewsFoto/HOKA ONE ONE) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HOKA