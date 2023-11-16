Jacobs Secures Water and Wastewater Utilities Renewal Contract in New Mexico

Project extension to incorporate digital solutions, support resiliency efforts and improve energy efficiency

DALLAS, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was awarded a five-year contract renewal for operations and maintenance (O&M) of the City of Farmington, New Mexico's, wastewater and surface water treatment plants and wastewater collection and drinking water distribution systems.

The new contract incorporates Aqua DNA, a Digital OneWater solution from Jacobs' suite of products that assists water utilities in their response to climate change, tightening regulations, workforce shortages and operational performance. In addition to supporting resiliency efforts and providing contingency planning for the community of nearly 50,000 people, located on the Colorado Plateau at the junction of three rivers, Jacobs will use Aqua DNA to monitor collection system levels, adjust operations to prevent overflows and improve energy efficiency.

"Sustaining a reliable water supply for Farmington residents is especially challenging given the city's location and we will leverage our deep water experience to continue to bring technology and innovative approaches to this community," said Jacobs Vice President, Operations, Maintenance, Facility Services and Design-Build Greg Fischer. "The key focus will be to sustainably support the community with essential services while protecting the environment and the Animas River watershed by treating wastewater and stormwater thoroughly and efficiently."

The five-year contract commences January 1, 2024, with an initial contract value of $9 million per year. Jacobs has provided O&M services to the City of Farmington since 1999. With a strong emphasis on workforce development, Jacobs coordinates community hiring activities and develops skilled workers from local community colleges. Recent accolades recognizing Jacobs' dedication to technology, sustainability and safety include the Water Environment Federation's Utility of the Future Today award for Beneficial Biosolids Reuse and the Rocky Mountain Water Environment Association's safety award.

Ranked as No.1 in Wastewater Treatment by Engineering News-Record, Jacobs provides solutions that conserve water, while optimizing utility operations through reduced energy consumption and carbon footprint. Jacobs has supported projects like the Thames Tideway Tunnel, the largest water infrastructure project ever undertaken in the U.K., Central Interceptor, New Zealand's largest-ever wastewater project, Singapore's Tuas Water Reclamation Plant and the Pure Water Project in California.

