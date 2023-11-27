On Giving Tuesday, Visible Wireless Announces Member-Directed Donation Results and $160,000 in Donations

Thanks to its members, Visible will donate $100,000 to charitable partners, plus three $20,000 matching donations in honor of Giving Tuesday

DENVER, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Visible, the Verizon-owned all-digital wireless carrier, today announces a multi-charity matching campaign for Giving Tuesday. Visible is also revealing the results of its Visible Impacts member-voting program, in which subscribers voted to donate a total of $100,000 to U.S. Hunger , Empower Work and SAGE .

To support each organization on Giving Tuesday, Visible is calling on its members and non-members alike for help connecting people to food, work and community: Now through December 7, Visible will match individual donations made to U.S. Hunger, Empower Work, and SAGE – up to $20,000 to each nonprofit – for a total of $160,000 to fund essential connections. People can visit visible.com/impacts to learn more about these impactful charities and find links to their websites where donors can give directly to each nonprofit.

Visible's Giving Tuesday campaign builds on efforts throughout the year to make sure members have a voice in the brand's social impact commitments: When Visible members reach their anniversary, or "Visiversary," they can vote on one of three causes – food, work or community – they'd like to see Visible donate to on their behalf. Based on the feedback from its members, this year Visible is donating $50,000 to U.S. Hunger, $30,000 to Empower Work and $20,000 to SAGE.

"Our commitment isn't just to our members, but to the communities we serve," said Jeremy Bolton, Managing Director of Visible. "That's why Visible has partnered with these leading nonprofits this year to build programs that use the power of a mobile connection to increase access to food, work and community. We're incredibly proud to support these organizations, while at the same time giving our members a voice to inform Visble's continued charitable giving."

Visible's partnership with U.S. Hunger helps fund their Full Cart® program, a virtual food bank that collaborates with key community partners to provide those in need food access with dignity and discretion.

"This partnership with our longtime partner, Visible, signifies a tremendous opportunity to magnify our impact in connecting people to their basic needs," said Rick Whitted, CEO of U.S. Hunger. "We are grateful for Visible's continued support and commitment to making a difference in the lives of those who need it most. This Giving Tuesday, together with Visible, we are determined to bring hope, nourishment, and opportunities to our community."

In partnership with Empower Work, Visible launched Connection Protection this year to help those who have experienced job hardships receive three months of wireless service with costs covered by Visible and support from Empower Work through their text line.

"One of the most critical pieces of our confidential text line for workers is that it's free," explains Jaime-Alexis, Fowler, founder and executive director of Empower Work. "We support tens of thousands of workers nationwide at their hardest moments - job loss, hours cut, job searches - often when they're at their most financially vulnerable. Donations help ensure our text line is accessible to those who need it the most. This match from Visible will support the wellbeing of even more people, especially as we head into the holiday season when the strain of a job loss is even harder."

To support the most vulnerable within the LGBTQ+ community, Visible invests in key SAGE programs, including the SAGEConnect, which is a free phone-buddy program that matches LGBTQ+ elders with volunteers for weekly phone calls, offering a safe and easy way to stay connected.

"While a time of joy and celebration, the holiday season can also be very difficult for many, especially for LGBTQ+ elders who struggle with loneliness, isolation and lack of family connections," said Michael Adams, CEO of SAGE. "We're honored to be one of the recipients of Visible Wireless's Giving Tuesday match to help us help the many thousands of LGBTQ+ elders who count on SAGE during this season and throughout the year. We deeply appreciate Visible shining a spotlight on their needs so people of all generations can support each other."

Visible Impacts is Visible's social impact platform. Launched earlier this year, it focuses on powering connections to three pillars: food security, career opportunities, and community – the basic needs vital to achieving one's full potential. For more information on Visible Impacts and how you can donate to this year's charitable partners, visit visible.com/impacts .

