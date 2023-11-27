New Classic Holiday Book "Needles, The Forgotten Christmas Tree" Teaches Kids About Hope Not Giving Up

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Foreword Publicity is pleased to announce that a newly released book, Needles, the Forgotten Christmas Tree, written by Richard Wagner, is spreading hope and optimism to children everywhere this holiday season.

Needles, The Forgotten Christmas Tree, written by Richard Wagner (PRNewswire)

Published by Mascot Books, this timeless tale tells the story of a scraggly little tree named Needles who must endure taunts, criticism, and setbacks to realize his goal of becoming a beautiful Christmas tree.

Needles, the Forgotten Christmas Tree is a story of hope, dreams, desires, determination, and never giving up. It also offers the observation that what others think is beautiful may not really matter.

Needles, the Forgotten Christmas Tree is an Amazon #1 bestseller and has earned several awards, including a Gold Mom's Choice Award and a Literary Titan Book Award. Additionally, the book has garnered glowing reviews from prestigious outlets including Readers' Favorite and Midwest Book Review.

Wagner grew up in Southern California. When he was 14-years old, a business friend of his father's had a small Christmas tree delivered as a thank you. Their family already had a large tree decorated in the house. Not being able to find anyone who needed a tree, that small Christmas tree stood outside by itself for the remainder of the Christmas holiday.

"This book serves as a tribute to that little tree and what might have been, but more importantly, to all the beauty, goodness, and hope that Christmas brings to us all," said Wagner, who still resides in Southern California with his wife and two children.

Wagner hopes that this charming and beautifully illustrated book will become a part of family Christmas traditions.

Needles, the Forgotten Christmas Tree (ISBN: 978-1-64543-708-6) is available now at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and wherever books are sold. An accompanying eBook is also available. The book is distributed by APG, Ingram, the American Wholesale Book Company, Baker & Taylor, and Follett Library Resources.

