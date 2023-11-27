OneMain to Host an Investor Day on December 6, 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF), the leader in offering nonprime customers responsible access to credit, will host an Investor Day on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in New York City. The event will feature presentations from Doug Shulman, the company's Chairman and CEO, and other members of the company's executive management team.

Presentations will begin at approximately 1:00 p.m. Eastern time and the event will conclude around 3:30 p.m. Eastern time.

The company plans to provide an overview of its strategy, core competitive advantages and key initiatives. In-person attendance will be managed by invitation only.

A live video webcast of the event will be available through the Investor Relations section of the OneMain website. For those unable to view the live webcast, the presentation and a replay of the webcast will be posted to the website following the conclusion of the event.

About OneMain Holdings, Inc.

OneMain Financial (NYSE: OMF) is the leader in offering nonprime customers responsible access to credit and is dedicated to improving the financial well-being of hardworking Americans. We empower our customers to solve today's problems and reach a better financial future through personalized solutions available online and in 1,400 locations across 44 states. OneMain is committed to making a positive impact on the people and the communities we serve. For additional information, please visit www.OneMainFinancial.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Peter R Poillon, 212-359-2432

peter.poillon@omf.com

Media Contact:

Kelly Ogburn, 410-537-9028

kelly.ogburn@omf.com

