Delta Selected Among the Best Taiwan Global Brands for 13 Years

Brand value has consistently grown for 11 years, reaching a new high with an annual increase of 28%

TAIPEI, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta was selected as one of the "2023 Best Taiwan Global Brands" for the 13th consecutive year. Delta's brand was also valued at US$544 million, a noteworthy surge of 28% from 2022, establishing a new record. "The Best Taiwan Global Brands" is organized by the Industrial Development Administration, Ministry of Economic Affairs, and executed by Interbrand, an international brand valuation institution commissioned by the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research.

Ms. Shan-Shan Guo, Chief Brand Officer of Delta, stated, "It is an honor that Delta's brand value has been recognized as growing consistently for 11 years. This year, we have seen a significant improvement. Delta has always maintained a keen market awareness, staying ahead of global trends by making long-term investments in fields such as electric vehicles, industrial automation, building automation, information and communication technology, and energy infrastructure, which has led to impressive business performance in recent years. In 2022, Delta expanded from a pure industrial brand to include a commercial brand, resulting in a comprehensive solution that is smart, energy-efficient and closer to users. Delta has closely aligned its business with its ESG strategy. Currently, 63% of the electricity consumed by our global operations comes from renewable sources, in line with Delta's RE100 goal by 2030. Additionally, Delta has also established an internal carbon pricing (ICP) system that charges a carbon fee of US$300 per ton of carbon emissions. The funds collected from carbon fees are then invested in developing low-carbon innovation, energy resource management and renewable energy solutions. In terms of social participation, Delta Foundation is deeply committed to cultivating environmental education, and has expanded its efforts to coral restoration and actively enhancing biodiversity. As a leading ESG global company, Delta takes its commitments seriously and puts them into action. We are pleased that ESG is now one of the key topics in this year's brand evaluation. We appreciate the judges for recognizing Delta's long-term efforts and valuing highly our accumulated ESG performance."

Delta's brand value is surpassing US$500 million in 2023, with a huge leap in growth to achieve the exceptional result of 28%. Delta aims to drive sustainability transformation through technology, providing customers with smart and energy-efficient products and services while connecting the industry ecosystem and collaborating on value creation. In response to the worldwide green energy trend, Delta has proactively broadened its progressive business areas using its fundamental technological expertise in power management. This encompasses data center power and cooling solutions, industrial automation, building automation, EV powertrain and charging solutions, and renewable energy. Delta will continue to develop innovative technologies to accomplish its zero-carbon vision and move towards becoming a sustainable brand.

With Delta's corporate mission "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow", Delta integrates ESG developments into its business operations. Besides improving the energy efficiency of products, promoting energy-saving solutions and green buildings, Delta is actively setting long-term strategies and targets to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 at its global sites. Delta is dedicated to reducing its absolute Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 90% by 2030, with 2021 as the baseline year, and has already accomplished a 13.5% decrease in carbon emissions in 2022. Delta also promotes low-carbon innovation by implementing an ICP system and investing carbon fee funds into multiple carbon reduction projects. At the upcoming 28th United Nations Climate Change conference (COP28), Delta plans to exchange experiences with the global community and collaborate to achieve decarbonization. Furthermore, Delta remains committed to advancing energy efficiency and reducing carbon emissions through its innovative solutions. The high-efficiency products Delta shipped between 2010 and 2022 have helped clients save 39.9 billion kWh of electricity, which is equivalent to reducing roughly 21.05 million tons of global carbon emissions. Delta is also actively creating healthy and energy-saving buildings around the world through technology and so far, has built or made donations of 32 green buildings, as well as two certified green data centers. Among them, 17 certified green office buildings and 5 certified green buildings, donated for academic purposes, have saved a total of 26.91 million kWh of electricity in 2022, equivalent to reducing 15,400 tons of carbon emissions.

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 12 consecutive years. In 2020 and 2022, Delta was also recognized by CDP with double A List for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain for 6 consecutive years.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

