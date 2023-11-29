Bush’s® Beans Introduces Peyton Canning, a Limited-Edition Talking Can Opener for Bean-spiration

Bush's Beans and partner Petyon Manning are encouraging people to eat more beans by putting a twist on the traditional can opener

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As football season heats up with championship games just around the corner, football fans may need an extra boost of encouragement (as well as fiber and plant-based protein) to cheer their team on to victory at their next tailgate.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9222751-bushs-beans-introduces-peyton-canning-limited-edition-talking-can-opener/

With the help of Peyton Manning – Bush's Beans ambassador, football superstar and TV personality – Bush's is introducing Peyton Canning, a limited-edition talking can opener that offers inspiring words in the voice of Peyton Manning with the press of a button. Who better to provide those than one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time?

Peyton shares important bean-isms, such as "When you come to a fork in the road, pick it up, and eat some beans with it," and asks consumers to "Imagine the beautiful bean possibilities" to inspire both gameday greatness and bean goodness.

"One of the great things about working with the Bush's team is their sense of humor, and I think this can opener really gets that across," said Peyton Manning. "I am sure this is going to liven up the kitchen as families make their favorite gameday dishes. Taking inspiration from one of Duke's favorite lines, 'Crank that beautiful bean can opener.'"

Head over to PeytonCanning.com to be one of the select few to claim a free, one-of-a-kind Peyton Canning can opener beginning on Tues., Dec. 5 at 10 am ET. The Peyton Canning talking can opener is available on a first come, first served basis while supplies last and subject to eligibility. Limit one per household.

"The most inspiring way to open and enjoy a can of Bush's Beans has arrived," said Stephen Palacios, Senior Vice President of Marketing & Innovation at Bush's. "A can opener with the voice of Peyton Manning at the push of a button will ensure fandoms across the country are fueled for gameday."

Football season may be full of twists and turns, fumbles and upsets, but the food shouldn't be. Thanks to Bush's Beans, and Peyton, bean lovers and football fans can expertly open and prepare all the classic tailgate dishes such as Baked Beans, chili or layered bean dip with the Peyton Canning talking can opener to keep their celebration fueled with plant-based goodness as they cheer their team on to victory.

For more information on how to claim a Peyton Canning talking can opener, visit PeytonCanning.com and follow Bush's Beans on Instagram , Facebook and TikTok for other exclusive content.

About Bush's® Beans

Bush's® is That Beautiful Bean Co.®—a quality-obsessed, family-owned business since 1908. We believe in the goodness of the humble bean, a food that's equally good for humans and the earth. When you enjoy our beans, you can trust that they're the very best. Because we wouldn't serve your family anything less. Since we got our start more than 110 years ago in Chestnut Hill, Tenn., Bush's has always maintained that quality is the best policy. We pursue excellence and exceptional taste in our beans, sauces and everything we do. That's why, from mouthwatering Baked Beans to Chili Beans to our newest Sidekicks, you're cooking up the best with Bush's. For more information, visit www.bushbeans.com .

Open to legal residents of the 50 US & DC ("Eligibility Area") who are 18 years of age or older at the time of registration. Begins 10:00am ET on December 5, 2023; ends 11:59pm ET on December 22, 2023 or while supplies last. For complete Terms and Conditions: peytoncanning.dja.com

