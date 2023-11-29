New Docuseries Explores the Diverse Experiences and Emotional Realities Faced by Many on the Path to Parenthood

Ferring Pharmaceuticals' Fertility Out Loud Docuseries follows four U.S.-based couples as they face their unique fertility journeys head-on

Episode one of the four-part series is now available on the Fertility Out Loud YouTube channel

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferring Pharmaceuticals today announced the launch of the Fertility Out Loud Docuseries on YouTube, featuring the diverse perspectives and fertility journeys of four couples as they navigate their own unique paths to parenthood. The docuseries, which is part of the company's Fertility Out Loud platform and social community designed to build awareness, provide education, and address the stigma associated with infertility, underscores Ferring's commitment to advancing fertility care through inclusivity.

"The four incredible couples highlighted in the Fertility Out Loud Docuseries humanize the varied journeys to parenthood and exemplify the emotional and sometimes very complex experience of growing a family," said David Powley, Vice President, Reproductive Medicine / Maternal Health and Operations, Ferring Pharmaceuticals U.S. "Ferring admires the passion of this community made up of people and advocates, including the couples featured in the docuseries, who share their stories to help support others navigating their own fertility journeys."

Because there's not a "one-size-fits-all approach" to becoming a parent, the Fertility Out Loud Docuseries aims to highlight the authentic and relatable personal stories of aspiring parents from across the U.S. who illustrate there are many paths to parenthood, including:

Alex and Chardé ( Long Island , NY) conceived their first child through in vitro fertilization (IVF) and are exploring IVF for a second time as they seek to grow their family.

Ben and Monica ( Petaluma, CA ) pursued a number of treatments over several years before ultimately deciding to explore surrogacy.

Cindy and Sarah ( Rochester, NY ) are an LGBTQ+ couple going through IVF, while navigating the decision of selecting a donor and determining who will carry during pregnancy.

Hannah and Shane ( Minneapolis, MN ) are a couple pursuing options to treat male-factor infertility as they look to grow their family.

"I was personally moved by the stories shared, and hope the series helps foster a sense of hope for aspiring parents undergoing similar challenges," said Ali Castro, Senior Director, Marketing & Strategic Engagement, Ferring Pharmaceuticals U.S. "While no two paths in a fertility journey look exactly the same and needs can vary based on circumstances, one element is consistent across all paths to parenthood – and that is the importance of an inclusive and supportive community."

The importance of active inclusion for the fertility community has recently been demonstrated by the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM), which updated its definition of infertility to address the need for equitable access to infertility treatment and care for all individuals seeking to build their families regardless of relationship status or sexual orientation.1 The significance of this evolved definition is underscored by the increasing rates of infertility and demand for assisted reproductive technology services in the U.S.2 Now more than ever, it is imperative to ensure that fertility care, education, and resources respectfully acknowledge that couples and individuals are exploring different paths to realize their dreams of becoming parents.

For more information about Fertility Out Loud, including resources and support for the fertility journey, visit www.fertilityoutloud.com and to view the docuseries, please visit the link here.

About Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Ferring Pharmaceuticals is a research-driven, specialty biopharmaceutical group committed to helping people around the world build families and live better lives. In the United States, Ferring is a leader in reproductive medicine and maternal health, uro-oncology and in specialty areas within orthopaedics, and gastroenterology, including microbiome therapeutics. For more information, call 1-888-FERRING (1-888-337-7464) or visit www.ferringusa.com.

About Fertility Out Loud

The mission of Fertility Out Loud is to connect with and empower people who are facing fertility challenges. Fertility Out Loud offers resources to support those on the fertility journey, including a reproductive endocrinologist (RE) finder to help those searching for a credible fertility specialist near them, and information on navigating fertility treatments, insurance, and coverage. Fertility Out Loud also fosters an inclusive social media community on Instagram and Facebook. Fertility Out Loud's offerings include Fertility Outreach, a text-based platform connecting aspiring parents with fertility coaches and Fertility House Calls, a search tool for individuals to find fertility specialists and clinics in their area.

