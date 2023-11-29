Randstad Digital Joining the 'RiseUp with ServiceNow Global Program', Aiming to Skill and Train Workers for In-demand Technology Jobs

Collaboration aims to elevate digital optimization and transform human capital workflow at scale

DIEMEN, Netherlands, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Randstad Digital, a leading digital enablement organization proudly announced it is joining the RiseUp with ServiceNow global program, to help skill and train individuals in the ServiceNow ecosystem and prepare them for in-demand jobs in technology. The partnership will provide organizations of all sizes with the talent needed to navigate the era of digital business, while expanding career opportunities for individuals. This collaboration designates Randstad Digital as ServiceNow's workforce placement partner, contributing to RiseUp's mission of upskilling one million people by 2024.

Through this strategic alliance, Randstad Digital commits to delivering skilled and certified talent, ranging from entry level to expert, trained through the Randstad Digital Academy—a comprehensive skilling and certification program with a career architecture designed to address the persistent shortage of specialized talent.

"It is an honor to achieve the RiseUp certification with ServiceNow, marking a notable milestone in our ongoing partnership," said Venu Lambu, Chief Executive at Randstad Digital. "Randstad Digital is differentiated in that we are the only RiseUp partner with the unique ability to scale at speed, provide ServiceNow trained talent across all levels, as well as skilled-now talent to support IT, customer and employee experience, and other relevant digital business operations."

As organizations grapple with the challenges of digital transformation, the demand for top-tier talent versed in ServiceNow becomes crucial. Randstad Digital provides scalable ServiceNow talent across its globally distributed digital talent centers with flexible global managed services models that align with business needs. The organization's expertise extends across employee, technology, customer experience, human capital transformation, intelligence automation, and third-party integration.

RiseUp with ServiceNow also expands on the traditional definition of tech talent by emphasizing "whole‑person" competencies and "power skills" such as critical thinking, interpersonal communication, and creativity.

"As more organizations look to technology to drive productivity and efficiency, digital talent is essential for success, but increasingly hard to identify," said Amy Regan Morehouse, senior vice president of global education at ServiceNow. "We are thrilled Randstad Digital chose RiseUp with ServiceNow to help close that opportunity gap. Through the program, individuals will be empowered to build meaningful technology careers with a promising trajectory."

In response to the rise of Gen AI, ServiceNow integrates generative AI capabilities into its platform, emphasizing the paramount need for certified talent.

Visit www.randstaddigital.com to explore how our ServiceNow solutions can drive digital transformation for your organization.

