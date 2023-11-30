CFP Board Center for Financial Planning Hosts 2023 Academic Research Colloquium for Financial Planning

WASHINGTON, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CFP Board Center for Financial Planning ("Center") today announced that the seventh annual Academic Research Colloquium ("Colloquium") for financial planning and related disciplines will be held in person at the Renaissance Arlington Capital View Hotel in Arlington, Virginia, on December 7-8, 2023. Attendees of the Colloquium's sessions will be eligible for 16 Continuing Education (CE) credits.

The Colloquium, an initiative of CFP Board Center for Financial Planning, is an international meeting of researchers, practitioners, graduate students and leaders of the financial planning practice.

"Robust academic research is fundamental to the advancement of the financial planning profession," said CFP Board CEO Kevin R. Keller, CAE. "The Academic Research Colloquium has become a hallmark event in the financial planning community and a platform to explore emerging trends, share insights and collectively shape the future of financial planning."

Speakers and Topics

Colloquium attendees will hear from high-profile keynote speakers, presenters and panelists who will spotlight topics regarding behavioral economics and the psychology of financial decision-making.

Dr. Sonya Lutter will deliver the keynote presentation based on her research into the relationship between the psychology of financial planning and a holistic planning process that includes risk management as well as wealth accumulation and client outcomes. Dr. Lutter's research has been commissioned by Northwestern Mutual, a CFP Board Center for Financial Planning Founding Sponsor.

Keynote speakers and panelists at the Colloquium will include the following:

Sonya Lutter , Ph.D., CFP®, LMFT , Professor of Practice, Director of Financial Health and Wellness, Texas Tech University , and Founder of ENLITE

Shlomo Benartzi, Professor Emeritus, UCLA

Stephen Horan , Ph.D., CFP®, CIPM, CAIA , Executive Editor, Financial Planning Review

Megan McCoy , Ph.D., LMFT, AFC, CFT-I , Co-Editor, Financial Planning Review

Vickie Bajtelsmit , Associate Editor, Financial Planning Review

Conrad Ciccotello , Co-Editor, Financial Planning Review

All sessions will bring together world-class researchers and practitioners from around the world to discuss financial planning-related topics including the following:

Psychology and Human Decision-making

Behavioral Finance

Consumer Finance and Regulation

Portfolio Choice

Household Finance

Financial Therapy

Literacy and Wellness

Human Science

Implications of Research on Financial Planning

Academic Research Colloquium attendees will receive 16 hours of CE credit. More information on the Colloquium, including agenda and registration information, can be found on CFP Board's website.

