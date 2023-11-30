Markel announces Bob Cox, President and COO, will leave the company at the end of 2023; company provides update on leadership structure

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel, the insurance operations within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), announced today that Bob Cox, President and Chief Operating Officer, Global Insurance Operations, will be leaving his role December 31, after five years leading successful, profitable growth strategies for the company's global insurance operations.

"Bob joined us five years ago bringing his more than 35 years of insurance leadership experience to lead efforts on accelerating our strategies to deliver the best value and services for our customers across the globe," said Jeremy Noble, President. "He has built a strong foundation to position us for long-term, profitable growth, including evolving our products, broadening our distribution channels, and enhancing our global operations. We are grateful for his leadership and contributions to Markel."

Cox joined Markel in 2018 to oversee Markel's global insurance operations—its Markel Specialty and Markel International divisions. Prior to joining Markel, he held executive leadership insurance positions, including extensive experience in all areas of specialty and commercial property and casualty insurance.

"I am incredibly proud to be part of the Markel team and the collective progress we have made in offering our customers and partners superior service and solutions," said Cox. "I have tremendous admiration for the Markel team, and I know they will continue to grow and innovate in the pursuit of long-term success."

With Cox's departure, its Markel Specialty and International insurance divisions will report directly to Noble. Simon Wilson, President Markel International, Alex Martin, President, Markel Specialty, and Bryan Sanders, Chairman, Markel Specialty, will report to Noble effective December 31.

Noble commented, "The further alignment of our operations positions us to increase our market presence, better leverage the full platform of our services and offerings and strengthen our focus on building the leading global specialty insurer."

