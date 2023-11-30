StackSpot AI is launched in the US and takes its first steps outside Brazil

Leveraging hyper-contextualization and LLM for code generation, the product represents Zup Innovation's strategic move towards international expansion.

SAO PAULO, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zup Innovation landed in the United States to showcase its technological solutions, consolidating its international expansion plan. At the forefront of this endeavor is StackSpot AI, a solution grounded in generative artificial intelligence with mechanisms to optimize the contextualized utilization of Large Language Models (LLM), a form of AI algorithm that harnesses learning techniques and datasets to comprehend, summarize, generate, and predict new content. The solution delivers accurate recommendations, facilitating accelerated code development and maintenance, using companies' own knowledge source and software engineering rules.

Fabio Napoli, IT Director (CTO) of Itaú Unibanco; Moises Nascimento, IT Director (CTO) of Itaú Unibanco; Bruno Pierobon, CEO of Zup - StackSpot (PRNewswire)

StackSpot AI also offers a hub that functions as a one-stop tech marketplace to provide more agility and autonomy in the reutilization of tech parts. The hub allows developers to share experiences, feedback and reviews about the generated content, enriching the intelligence base used by StackSpot's GenAI engine.

The standout feature of this solution lies in its hyper-contextualization, producing code based on client-specific knowledge sources. This approach significantly reduces the time invested in developing and maintaining applications, thereby exponentially increasing the efficiency and quality of the outcomes achieved by engineering teams in a secure manner. StackSpot Al is enhanced by context provided by clients' technology and business teams, delivering comprehensive and actionable support in the automated construction of new applications.

This enterprise solution allows the incorporation of APIs, code snippets, and attachments into knowledge sources in the workspace. Full integration with other offerings within the StackSpot platform— the Enterprise Developer Platform (EDP) and Cloud Services— will be available by year-end, streamlining cloud processing and accelerating productivity and efficiency in the technology architecture and software engineering journey.

StackSpot AI was officially launched in Las Vegas, Nevada, during AWS re:Invent, one of the largest technology conferences in the world, hosted by Amazon Web Services for the global cloud computing community.

About StackSpot

StackSpot is an Enterprise Developer Platform that speeds up application development from the first line of code to processing in cloud production in an orderly manner and relies on executable architecture across multiple languages and technologies, accelerating development and reducing the cognitive load on developers. The platform was co-created by Zup Innovation and Itaú Unibanco based on lessons and good practices that the bank attained while modernization process and migrating business services to the cloud.

One key benefit of StackSpot is freeing up time for technology teams to focus on building business features and improving customer experience. Architecture teams can swiftly create and deploy application or infrastructure components, reusing and standardizing code, thereby eliminating the need for repetitive technical decisions. StackSpot tackles issues related to rework and new member onboarding, trimming costs associated with the cloud journey, and increasing business resilience through high quality and security standards.

The services provided by StackSpot Cloud Services integrate with the AWS cloud, a comprehensive and widely adopted cloud offering with tools that boost and streamline infrastructure-enabled competitiveness.

