Teleperformance helps clients create and modernize applications with Microsoft Azure Solutions Partner status for Data & AI

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleperformance , a global leader in digital business services, today announced it has received Microsoft Azure Solutions Partner status for Data & AI.

Teleperformance logo (PRNewswire)

This designation recognizes Teleperformance's ability to help organizations manage data across multiple systems and build analytics and AI solutions on Azure. The company's expertise enables it to build powerful analytics and AI solutions that meet the individual needs of each client to help solve real business challenges, generate value, expedite operations, increase efficiency, and highlight data insights that bring game-changing advantage.

Earlier this year, Teleperformance received two other Microsoft Solution Partner designations, including Microsoft Solution Partner status for Infrastructure and Microsoft Solution Partner status for Digital App & Innovation, demonstrating company's expertise and continuous commitment to helping clients deliver comprehensive Microsoft cloud solutions, and create and modernize applications.

Teleperformance delivers advanced, digitally-powered business services to help the world's best brands streamline their business and IT in meaningful and sustainable ways. For more information visit https://www.teleperformance.com/en-us/services/consulting-analytics-technology/technology-as-a-service/.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), is a global leader in digital business services, blending the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front-office customer care to back-office functions, including Trust and Safety services that help defend both online users and brand reputation. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. With nearly 500,000 inspired and passionate people speaking more than 300 languages today, the Group's global scale and local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. In 2022, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €8,154 million (US$8.6 billion, based on €1 = $1.05) and net profit of €645 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

Visit the Group at www.teleperformance.com.

Global digital business services leader Teleperformance has received Microsoft Azure Solutions Partner status for Data & AI. The designation recognizes the company's ability to help organizations manage data across multiple systems and build analytics and AI solutions on Azure. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Teleperformance