Cyviation, the First Company Focusing on Aircraft Cybersecurity, Announces Collaboration on Aviation Cybersecurity Intelligence and Monitoring Solutions

TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyviation, the first cybersecurity company focusing on aircraft security by providing multiple layers of cyber resilience ranging from fleet assessment and aircrew training to aviation security SIEM and real-time airborne detection, today announced an agreement with Deloitte Canada to offer a combined solution utilizing the firm's extensive cyber security consulting and professional services and Cyviation's advanced aircraft cybersecurity solutions.

The combined solution will initially comprise of three platform offerings that aim to reduce cybersecurity risk exposure, enhance awareness, help manage cyber events and support commercial airlines in developing cyber resilience and prepare for upcoming cyber regulation compliance. The offerings include cyber training and education, fleet cyber risk assessment, and cyber incident management.

"At Cyviation, the trust bestowed by Deloitte fuels our joint market endeavors, amplifying our mutual impact in our go to market effort," said Cyviation's CEO, Avi Tenenbaum. "Our combined offering adds value to the market and is a vital compass for operators and airlines navigating complex cybersecurity challenges and current and upcoming regulations especially around the aircraft and fleet. Together, we're crafting tailored cybersecurity solutions for diverse aviation stakeholders, enabling them to confidently provide safety and security to an industry that faces significant threats."

Following the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) adoption of new rules for cybersecurity risk management, strategy, governance, and incident disclosure by public companies, 64.8% of public company executives say their organizations will strengthen their cybersecurity programs, according to a Deloitte poll. Over half of executives surveyed will also push their third parties to strengthen cyber programs (54.1%) in response to the new SEC rules.

"Deloitte's 2023 Global Future of Cyber survey found that cyber is more than just technology-focused—it is foundational to an organization's growth strategy," said Grégory Lemaire, Partner, Risk Advisory and Cyber Risk at Deloitte Canada. "Cyviation and Deloitte's collaborative efforts not only foster trust but also leverage mutual strengths in the market. Our joint offerings hold immense value for a tailored solution for multiple aviation industry players. Together, we're customizing solutions to cater to a broad spectrum of the aviation industry and meeting the immense demand."

Cyviation focuses on aircraft security including aircraft cyber event management and a patented technology to detect intrusion into the avionics for commercial aircraft and private jets. Aviation cybersecurity ensures safe, secure, and proactive defensive measures and supports airlines and operators' compliance with upcoming regulations.

Chairman Arik Arad of Cyviation expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, highlighting its potential impact on the industry. "As cyber threats continue to increase, our steadfast mission persists in empowering the aviation sector with robust defenses and proactive strategies. There have been over 50 recent reports of cyberattacks that have altered planes' in-flight GPS. Amidst unprecedented global risks and escalating cyber threats, equipping the aviation industry with unparalleled safeguards has never been more urgent, and we continue to remain unwavering in our vision."

