Prosperity Now Names Marisa Calderon President and CEO

WASHINGTON, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Now, the nation's foremost institution advancing racial and ethnic economic equity, today named Marisa Calderon president and CEO. She will succeed Dr. Cherie Collins Sims, interim head since June of 2023, on January 2, 2024.

Calderon, an experienced executive who is regularly recognized, awarded, and cited nationwide for her expertise in the housing and financial services industries, most recently served as the executive director at the NCRC Community Development Fund (NCRC CDF) and as chief of community finance and mobility at the NCRC CDF's parent company, the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC). Through Calderon's leadership NCRC CDF was recognized by Fast Company on its 2022 list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for rapid, responsible deployment of millions of dollars of capital to underserved entrepreneurs.

"Marisa was selected after an extensive nationwide search for a leader with the commitment, experience and passion needed to advance Prosperity Now's mission," said Victor Reinoso, board chair of Prosperity Now. "Over the course of her career, Marisa has repeatedly demonstrated her ability to lead the way in creating opportunities to build a just economy with opportunities for all."

As chief executive, Calderon will lead Prosperity Now at a crucial time as it marks its own organizational milestone of a 45-year anniversary.

"We are at a critical moment in our nation's history where the impacts of inequality are tearing at the fabric of society," said Calderon. "We need meaningful systems change or the growing wealth gap will irreparably harm the American people and our overall economy. I stand ready with the organization's exceptional board, talented staff, and community from the field to bring forth solutions for a prosperous tomorrow for all communities."

"For nearly 45 years, Prosperity Now has been at the forefront of advancing bold ideas that open the doors of opportunity for everyone," said Sims, who will continue to serve in her role as Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer at Prosperity Now. "As our nation faces unprecedented challenges, I have every confidence that Marisa will skillfully guide Prosperity Now to new heights, ensuring its vital role in fostering prosperity for all."

Calderon's expertise spans more than 20 years across the private and non-profit sectors focused on economic development and equity. At NCRC, Calderon focused on advancing economic mobility for communities impacted by systemic inequality and disinvestment. Under her leadership, NCRC CDF had capital at work in 20 cities across the country developing affordable homeownership inventory and deployed $175 million in pandemic relief funding in Illinois alone.

Before joining NCRC, Calderon was executive director for nearly a decade at the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP), the largest minority and real estate trade association in the country. Calderon held prior roles in the financial services industry, most recently at Citi, and has experience in the public service sector including as a congressional candidate.

Over the span of her career, she has been recognized many times.

In 2023, she was recognized by Women We Admire as one of the Top 50 Women in Finance.

New Jersey Community Action named Calderon a Distinguished Honoree in 2023 for exemplary work in housing and community development projects which foster economic mobility and work toward bridging the racial wealth gap in communities ignored by traditional financial institutions.

She has been twice ranked on the Swanepoel Power 200 as one of the most powerful leaders in the residential real estate industry.

In 2018 and 2021, HousingWire named her Woman of Influence for her work in increasing real estate and mortgage professionals' understanding and appreciation of the Latine home-buying market.

In 2021, Diversity Journal included her on their list of Women Worth Watching in Leadership. That same year, she was featured in a volume of Hispanic Stars Rising: The New Face of Power.

A native Spanish speaker and granddaughter of braceros, Calderon received her BA in Anthropology from the University of California at Berkeley and serves on a number of boards and board committees including Working Solutions, Alinement Initiative and Champions Funding.

Since 1979, Prosperity Now (formerly CFED) has been a persistent voice championing economic opportunity, innovating outside of and beyond existing systems to build power for all communities. We advance racial and ethnic economic justice by investing in bold new ideas, and we work deeply at both the grassroots and national level to impact the entire ecosystem. By setting goals for our economy and following through with targeted approaches based on need, we are equipped to drive forward and cement big structural solutions. Learn more at www.prosperitynow.org.

