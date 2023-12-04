ThirdLove Dives Into A New Category With Launch of Swimwear

The Lifestyle Brand Known for Their Best-Fitting Bras, Unveils Highly Anticipated Swim Collection

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ThirdLove , the female-founded women's lifestyle brand known for its inclusive sizing and elevated essentials, is diving into a new category with the launch of its first-ever Swimwear collection. The new line features three styles – the Underwired Demi Swim Top, Classic Bikini Swim Bottom, and High Rise Swim Bottom – all designed to provide women with the comfort and coverage they need to feel confident in and out of the water.

Echoing ThirdLove's mission of exchanging ill-fitting intimates for ones that truly embrace and support the body, ThirdLove is expanding into swimwear with solution-oriented options that help combat common swimwear pain points, such as poor fit, lack of support, nipple coverage, and adjustability. With problem-solving at the forefront, ThirdLove will debut the Underwired Demi Swim Top inspired by their renowned 24/7® Classic T-Shirt Bra, which has sold over 5 million units to date and continues to be a fan-favorite.

Whether you are looking to swim, lay or play - ThirdLove's Swim collection includes:

Underwired Demi Swim Top : Crafted with the same fit and support of ThirdLove's best-selling 24/7® Classic T-Shirt Bra with exclusive half-cup sizes, the Underwired Demi Swim Top features built-in foam cups for shaping and added nipple coverage, flexible underwire for a poke-free experience, an anti-chafe adjustable back closure, breathable UPF 50+ fabric, and adjustable straps that can convert to an x-back for slip-proof reinforcement. The top is available in 43 sizes, including ThirdLove's signature half-cups, for A-H Cups, 32-42 bands.

Bikini Bottoms: Classic & High Rise : Available in two options, Classic and High Rise, ThirdLove's Bikini Bottoms are fully lined to provide reliable coverage, are constructed from smooth and breathable UPF 50+ fabric, and focus on style and comfort with a shape-enhancing, no-dig waistband. The Classic Swim Bottom is available in sizes XS-1X, with the High Rise Swim Bottom offered in sizes XS-3X.

"When multiple customers told me they were about to wear their 24/7® T-Shirt Bra to the beach or pool because they couldn't find a swim top with the fit and support they needed, I knew it was time for ThirdLove to break into swimwear," said Heidi Zak, Co-Founder and CEO of ThirdLove. "To satisfy demand, we are expanding into swim just in time for resort season, and couldn't be happier that we are continuing to help our consumers feel comfortable, confident and supported, now in a bathing suit."

Each new style will be available in a classic black colorway with pricing ranging from $50 to $88. The offerings can be purchased online at thirdlove.com and in four ThirdLove brick-and-mortar locations including Boca Raton, Newport Beach, Chicago, and Scottsdale starting December 8, 2023.

About ThirdLove

ThirdLove is on a mission to exchange ill-fitting intimates for ones that truly embrace and support your body, because every woman deserves comfortable styles that she can feel confident in. Founded and designed by women, with a deep understanding of the key components—fabric, fit, and feel – ThirdLove recognized the challenges of women's intimates and crafted a third, superior choice tailored to women's bodies. Rooted in inclusive sizing, ThirdLove was the first brand to provide half-cup bra sizing, offering over 70+ bra sizes, including half cups in sizes 30-44 bands and cups AA-H. Helping women find their correct bra fit, ThirdLove introduced the Virtual Fitting Room on their website, and they provide an extensive variety of bra styles, including their iconic 24/7® Classic T-Shirt Bra, wireless bras, full-coverage bras and more. Adding to its product portfolio, ThirdLove also offers a range of size-inclusive underwear, activewear, sleepwear, and lounge sets designed with the same commitment to comfort.

