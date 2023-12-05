Catalina Crunch® Introduces Dark Chocolate Cookie Bars, Making Its Scrumptious Debut Into The Chocolate Bar Category

With the Introduction of Dark Chocolate Cookie Bars, Catalina Crunch Redefines Decadence and Elevates the Art of Wholesome Indulgence

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalina Crunch ®, the pioneering brand in healthier snacks, is thrilled to announce its entrance into the chocolate bar category with the launch of its newest product, the innovative Dark Chocolate Cookie Bars . These bars, available direct-to-consumer, redefine decadence by encapsulating a crunchy cookie center with a filling that harmoniously blends smooth, creamy mint or vibrant raspberry, all covered in rich 55% cacao dark chocolate. The result is an exquisite balance of flavors and textures that's sure to captivate taste buds. Plus, with only 2g of sugar per bar, Catalina Crunch® presents a low-sugar delight, allowing you to indulge in decadence without compromise.

Raspberry Dark Chocolate Cookie Bar :

Indulge in the vibrant sweetness of raspberry, expertly blended with the decadent richness of dark chocolate, creating a perfect harmony of fresh berry flavor and luscious notes of dark chocolate—a combination sure to delight your taste buds.

Mint Dark Chocolate Cookie Bar :

Experience the smooth and refreshing essence of mint, seamlessly paired with the luxurious depth of dark chocolate, offering a cool and invigorating treat for your senses.

Catalina Crunch® has always been at the forefront of the health-conscious snacking movement, and the Dark Chocolate Cookie Bars are no exception. Boasting only 2g of sugar per bar and a mere 3g of net carbs, these treats provide a guilt-free delight and are gluten-free and keto-friendly.

"We're thrilled to unveil our newest creation, the Dark Chocolate Cookie Bars, which represent a significant breakthrough in the healthy snacking industry," shared Krishna Kaliannan, Founder and CEO of Catalina Crunch®. "At Catalina Crunch, we believe that everyone should have access to delicious and nutritious snacks that support their health goals. Our Chocolate Cookie Bars embody our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional products that not only satisfy taste buds but also contribute to a balanced and healthy lifestyle."

This latest introduction reflects Catalina Crunch®'s unwavering dedication to innovation within the health food industry. Following the highly successful launch of Catalina Crunch® Pairings Cereal in August, the brand has continued to flourish over the past year, seeing sales growth of 20% YoY.

Consumers and fans alike can purchase the new bars directly via Catalina Crunch®'s website for $59.00 per pack of 20 bars. Starting in 2024, the bars are slated to roll out in retailers nationwide. For more information on Catalina Crunch® visit us.catalinacrunch.com and follow on Instagram ( @CatalinaCrunch ), Facebook ( @CatalinaCrunch ) and TikTok ( @CatalinaCrunch ). For sales inquiries, please email sales@catalinasnacks.com .

About Catalina Crunch

Founded in 2017 as a leading DTC brand, Catalina Snacks® uses breakthrough science and food technology (no magic nor wishes) to make food nutritious, while continuing to focus on delectable taste and texture profiles. The brand's mission is to make healthier foods that are accessible and convenient for a variety of lifestyles, while simultaneously delivering on amazing taste and nutrition content. The Catalina Crunch® brand offers a robust line of healthy and delicious products including Cereal, Sandwich Cookies, and Crunch Mixes, all of which are keto-friendly, low-sugar, low carb, and higher in protein.

