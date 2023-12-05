IDEAYA Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming December 2023 Investor Relations Event

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA), a precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics, announced its participation in upcoming investor relations event.

Barclays Lunchtime Fireside Chat Series

Tuesday, December 5th, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Fireside chat with Yujiro S. Hata, Chief Executive Officer, hosted by Peter Lawson , D.Phil. Managing Director, Equity Research Analyst

A live audio webcast of the conference event will be available through the conference host. A replay of available webcasts will be accessible for 30 days following the live event.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA is a precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. IDEAYA's approach integrates capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers with drug discovery to select patient populations most likely to benefit from its targeted therapies. IDEAYA is applying its early research and drug discovery capabilities to synthetic lethality – which represents an emerging class of precision medicine targets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to participation in and/or presentation at certain investor relations events. IDEAYA undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of IDEAYA in general, see IDEAYA's recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on November 7, 2023 and any current and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor and Media Contact

IDEAYA Biosciences

Andres Ruiz Briseno

Senior Vice President, Head of Finance and Investor Relations

investor@ideayabio.com

