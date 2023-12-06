Givex Corp. Announces Integration with Uber Direct

GivexPOS's integration with Uber Direct allows merchants to offer a seamless, first-party delivery option

TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Givex Corp. ("Givex") (TSX: GIVX) (OTCQX: GIVXF) is pleased to announce its integration with Uber Direct, which allows merchants to add on-demand delivery to their website, app or other ordering channels.

Givex Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Givex) (PRNewswire)

Uber Direct provides a fast and reliable white-label first-party local delivery option, allowing businesses to own their customer relationships. GivexPOS is now integrated with Uber Direct, enabling merchants to book a delivery person on the Uber platform directly through their POS system. This builds on Givex's existing integration with the Uber Eats marketplace.

"Our integration with Uber Direct is another example of Givex's commitment to developing solutions to improve the ordering experience for customers and merchants," said Mo Chaar, Chief Commercial Officer of Givex.

Once an order is placed, a tracking link from Uber is automatically sent to the merchant's customer via SMS to track the delivery. The merchant can adjust pickup times and track the delivery through a tracking link and QR code. Package dimensions and alcohol delivery support are also available through this integration so the appropriate delivery person from Uber's global network can be matched.

"We're excited to bring increased coverage and optionality for merchants so they can improve the way they fulfill their delivery orders, which will ultimately boost customer satisfaction and business growth," said Bernie Huddlestun, General Manager of Uber Direct for US and Canada.

With 128,000 active locations across 100 countries, Givex offers leading point-of-sale system GivexPOS, loyalty programs, gift cards, Kitchen Display System (KDS), GivexPay and more.

About Givex (TSX: GIVX) (OTCQX: GIVXF)

The world is changing. Givex is ready. With 20+ years of consistent growth, 128,000+ active locations across 100+ countries, and a strong recurring revenue stream and balance sheet, Givex creates and cultivates powerful connections that unite brands and customers. In fiscal year 2022, Givex executed three strategic acquisitions, expanding its offerings and global footprint, and revenue went up 32% to $72.9M. Givex's integrated end-to-end tech solution provides Gift Cards, GivexPOS, Loyalty Programs, Payment and more, creating growth opportunities for businesses of all sizes and industries. To learn more about the Givex investment opportunity, please visit https://web.givex.com/investor-relations/ .

