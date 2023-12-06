OFF MADISON AVE ACQUIRES LEADING ACTIVE LIFESTYLE AND OUTDOOR PR FIRM, CGPR

With the addition, Off Madison Ave strengthens expertise in cross-channel marketing that influences how consumers spend their leisure time

PHOENIX, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Off Madison Ave, a Phoenix-based integrated travel and recreation marketing firm, today announced the acquisition of Boston-based, award-winning public relations agency CGPR. Off Madison Ave sought a partner to complement its positioning and allow for market expansion. CGPR has a proven track record of introducing consumers to outdoor experiences from active lifestyle brands including adidas Terrex, Canada Goose, ewool, Houdini Sportswear, Keen, LOWA Boots, Nite Ize, Moosejaw and more.

Off Madison Ave, a Phoenix-based integrated travel and recreation marketing firm, today announced the acquisition of Boston-based, award-winning public relations agency CGPR. Off Madison Ave sought a partner to complement its positioning and allow for market expansion. (PRNewswire)

"CGPR represents a strategic addition to our company. Their expertise bridges travel with active lifestyle, deepening our roots in the travel and outdoor recreation space," said David Anderson, co-founder and chief executive officer for Off Madison Ave. "The rich experience Chris and her team bring in marketing consumer lifestyle products is a natural fit for our agency."

"Together, we market the products and places that make for epic adventures," added Roger Hurni, co-founder and chief creative officer for Off Madison Ave. "Put simply, we inspire people to Go. See. Do."

"Our two agencies share a passion for the outdoors. We recognize the immense mental and physical benefits getting outdoors brings to today's topsy-turvy world," said Chris Goddard, president and founder of CGPR. "This is an opportunity to evolve our services, extending our reach by collaborating with the best in the business. It's definitely a case where one plus one equals three." Goddard will continue to serve as President of CGPR, operating as a division of Off Madison Ave in the Boston, Massachusetts area.

Off Madison Ave and CGPR clients will benefit from a full suite of expertise and capabilities across behavior design, public relations and social media strategy, crisis communications, creative campaign development, media planning, digital media, production and branding services.

The acquisition coincides with two milestone anniversaries, as Off Madison Ave celebrates its 25th year of business and CGPR marks 30 years of operations this year. CGPR is the fifth merger and acquisition by Off Madison Ave since 2005. This specific investment takes the agency's expansion global and strengthens its leadership across travel and recreation marketing channels. Off Madison Ave purchased CGPR from French/West/Vaughan (FWV); the deal was facilitated by Barney who was responsible for introducing CGPR, a division of FWV, to Off Madison Ave. The terms of the deal were not released.

About Off Madison Ave

Now in its 25th year of operation, Off Madison Ave provides holistic marketing that inspires people to visit cities, attractions, and the great outdoors. Founded in 1998 in Phoenix, Arizona, Off Madison Ave's service offerings include integrated marketing campaigns, behavior change campaigns, brand development and brand transformation, as well as reputation management. Clients include WD-40, Arizona Office of Tourism, Grand Canyon Conservancy, Maricopa Association of Governments, Arizona Game & Fish, Arizona State Parks & Trails and more. Off Madison Ave is also a proud partner in the Worldcom Public Relations Group.

About CGPR

CGPR provides strategic communications for the consumer active lifestyle category, with a special focus on outdoor brands that intersect fashion with technology. Clients have included adidas Terrex, Houdini Sportswear, LOWA Boots, Nite Ize, Outdoor Retailer, PrimaLoft, UYN Sports, and W.L. Gore & Associates, among others. Celebrating 30 years of operations, CGPR creates long-term relationships with clients by delivering insight across media relations, affiliate marketing, influencer engagement, event management and corporate communications.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Off Madison Ave