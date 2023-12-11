Zephyr Unveils Customized Digital Dynamic Reporting using Portfolio Performance Data

Dynamic performance reporting is the "wow factor" in presenting financial goals to clients versus a static page report or presentation

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zephyr, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LSE: INF), and a recognized leader in investment management and reporting software for financial advisors and wealth managers, unveiled enhanced performance reporting capabilities allowing Zephyr software subscribers to generate custom presentations in real time using portfolio performance data.

Zephyr Investment Management Software (PRNewswire)

"Portfolio Performance is the 'wow factor' for advisors showing dynamic reports versus static pages."

Designed as widgets within the Zephyr software, each can be added to a custom presentation, fact sheet or report using drag and drop technology. These widgets can calculate Daily Performance, Growth Over Time, Cash Flows and Validation, Asset Review, Allocation over Time, Returns, Portfolio Summary, Top Ten Holdings, Trends and more.

"The ability to layout a customized story around investment performance using images brings strategies to life," says Zephyr's Director of Wealth Management Solutions Chris Volpe. "Financial advisors, trust officers, wealth managers and other investment professionals can demonstrate the performance of their strategies by simply pulling over a widget on their iPad or computer and running calculations in front of their clients."

Comprehensive portfolio performance reporting addresses the growing interest in investment advice and strategies noted in the 2023 EY Global Wealth Management Research Report. According to the report, "The rapid pace of innovation is creating opportunities to prioritize hybrid models, introducing new collaborative features that will help to educate clients and involve them in the management of their own wealth."

"Portfolio Performance is the "wow factor" for advisors where they are able to use multiple lenses and drill down into various levels as they go through their client's portfolio. This dynamic analysis is powerful," says Zephyr's Director of Product Management Randy Jones. "Zephyr's new Performance widgets serve as mini lenses into performance data at the asset class level, sub-class level and offers a deep dive into what is working, and the decisions being made."

Intuitive understanding of financial outcomes require a blended communication approach. Research shows that people process visuals 60,000 times faster than text and the average person remembers just one-fifth of what they hear.

Jones will host Financial Storytelling: Customized Digital, Dynamic Performance Reporting, providing an overview of Zephyr's new widgets within the software on Tuesday, December 19 at 2pm ET – REGISTER NOW.

Zephyr's Portfolio Performance, is a performance measurement and benchmarking tool for wealth managers, trust officers, institutional and private wealth advisors. Designed for timeliness and accuracy, users can quickly and efficiently analyze performance, attribution, and calculate returns at various levels, including total portfolio, class level, subclass or style level, and individual asset level. Extensive benchmarking from over 1000 market indices is also possible with customized presentation tools to easily create client reports from the data with drag and drop technology.

About Zephyr

Zephyr's financial services solution enables wealth managers and advisors to fully manage client investment goals with communication tools to create custom, professional proposals and presentations that convey advisor strategies and success. The platform consistently scores high among users for its ease of use with valuable tools including presentation center, portfolio proposal generation, performance measurement, asset allocation modeling, research, analytics and ESG ratings and reviews. Visit ZephyrFinancialSolutions.com to learn more about Zephyr and to request a demo.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zephyr, an Informa Company