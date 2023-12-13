Alveo Technologies Announces Major Distribution Expansion Across EMEA

19 distributors signed, demonstrating strong interest and momentum for its molecular detection platform, which provides a foundation for rapid, accurate, point-of-need pathogen testing across Human In Vitro Diagnostics, Agricultural, and Bioindustrial markets

ALAMEDA, Calif., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alveo Technologies, Inc., a leader in molecular sensing and diagnostics with its proprietary technology platform, today announced 19 new distributor partnerships across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East (EMEA). These new partnerships expand its global reach to support Alveo's 2024 product launches and to fulfill demand for its current COVID-19 product already on the market.

The new distribution partnerships include:

Europe

Biosan ( Hungary )

Farmas ( North Macedonia , Albania , Kosovo )

Hydrox ( Lithuania , Latvia , Estonia )

InterPharm ( Montenegro )

MD Solutions (Serbia)

OK SERVIS Biopro ( Czech Republic , Slovakia )

Synmed Bulgaria Ltd ( Bulgaria )

Synmedom ( Romania )

Syntec Scientific Ltd ( Ireland )

Techtum Lab AB ( Sweden )

Middle East

Al Hayat Pharmaceutical ( United Arab Emirates )

Al Suwaidi ( Qatar )

Bioteck ( Lebanon )

Genetics Code ( Jordan )

Ideal Medical Company Limited ( Saudi Arabia )

Ultra Diagnostic ( Egypt )

Africa

Cyclopharma ( Morocco )

MMCD ( Algeria )

Maghreb Medical Maintenance ( Tunisia )

Alveo has developed a rapid, handheld, and portable medical-grade platform that pairs advanced molecular assays with cloud-enabled data analytics for real-time analysis and diagnosis of disease and pathogens. The platform utilizes the company's proprietary and globally patented method for the direct electrical sensing of nucleic acid amplification technology, eliminating the need for specialized lighting and expensive optical readers, while also simplifying certain aspects of primer design, and manufacturing to provide a more robust, rugged, and reliable molecular diagnostic instrument.

Alveo's be.well™ COVID-19 Test is currently available in the EU and many other countries in the EMEA region. The company is also developing additional tests for human pathogens and partnering with agriscience companies to develop tests for agricultural use cases.

"These new partnerships will enable us to accelerate our momentum in EMEA and meet the rapidly growing demand for our molecular tests," said Erik Tyrrell-Knott, chief business & strategy officer at Alveo. "The effective treatment and control of the spread of both human and agricultural pathogens requires rapid, accurate and affordable tests that can be conducted in the field. Our molecular testing platform provides precise results, with fast turnaround times, and its proven ruggedness is ideally suited to alternative settings such as farms, fields, and rural areas."

Alveo's new distributor partners will sell and market Alveo's tests in their respective regions, with support from Alveo's sales and service teams. With these new partnerships in place, Alveo is expanding its global presence and positioning the company for rapid growth as it releases tests for additional use cases.

To learn more about Alveo's partnership program, please visit https://www.alveotechnologies.com/partner.

About Alveo

Alveo is the first company to make molecular detection and diagnostics universally accessible – on the farm, in the field, in the clinic, or in the manufacturing plant – helping prevent or significantly limit the destructive impact of viruses, fungi, bacteria, and other pathogens by detecting earlier at the point of need. Alveo's rugged and portable, multiplex-capable diagnostic platform employs a patented method of direct electrical sensing of nucleic acid amplification to provide affordable, rapid, and accurate results. By enabling early pathogen detection, Alveo helps manage global health, food security, and supply chain resiliency by providing actionable insights at lightspeed. Know Sooner, Act Faster™ with Alveo. For more, visit https://www.alveotechnologies.com/.

