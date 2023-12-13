CHICAGO RESTAURANT WEEK 2024 RESTAURANTS REVEALED AT EATITUPCHICAGO.COM

Choose Chicago announces reservations are live for the return of Chicago's favorite annual dining out experience

CHICAGO, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Choose Chicago, the city's official destination marketing organization, announces the highly anticipated return of the annual Chicago Restaurant Week (CRW). Produced annually by Choose Chicago, the beloved event celebrates its 17th year Friday, January 19 through Sunday, February 4, 2024. Food lovers can reserve tables and view menus online beginning today for multi-course meals at more than 381 Chicagoland eateries at eatitupchicago.com.

"There is no better time than Chicago Restaurant Week to experience Chicago's incomparable culinary talent and the cultural richness of our great city and its neighborhoods," said Lynn Osmond, President and CEO of Choose Chicago. "I encourage visitors and locals alike to explore restaurants throughout the city and fully embrace the diversity of our culinary scene and celebrate everything that makes Chicago such a remarkable place to live or visit."

The highly anticipated event will feature more than 381 participating restaurants. Participating restaurants represent 31 distinct Chicago neighborhoods along with 46 suburban restaurants. Of the participants, 62 are women, minority and/or Black-owned enterprises. In 2024, 56 restaurants make their CRW debut, with participants including a range of new and established locales such as Asador Bastian (River North), The Wolfhound Bar & Kitchen (Avondale), Pompette (Bucktown/Wicker Park), Miru (Loop), HOLU (Chinatown) and Rose Mary (West Loop). They join a list of repeat loyalists such as Daisies (Logan Square), the Albert (Streeterville), Mima's Taste of Cuba (Irving Park), Girl & the Goat (West Loop), Demera Ethiopian Restaurant (Uptown) and Bronzeville Winery (Bronzeville). A complete list of participating restaurants and their curated menu offerings can be found here. Reservations are now open at eatitupchicago.com with additional restaurants onboarding daily.

Chicago Restaurant Week offers visitors and local foodies an exciting opportunity to experience some of the area's most sought-after restaurants. For 17 consecutive, dining-packed days, participating restaurants will showcase specially curated prix fixe menus with prices set at $25 for brunch or lunch, and $42 and/or $59 for dinner (excluding beverages, tax and gratuity). Lending an ideal reason to explore Chicago's nationally lauded culinary scene, diners can experience new, showstopping restaurants and familiar favorites alike daily.

"Chicago Restaurant Week reflects the passion and vitality of our restaurant community," said Sam Toia, President and CEO of the Illinois Restaurant Association. "Celebrations like this give diners the perfect reason to explore every single pocket of the city and finally get to that spot they've been wanting to try – all while bringing essential business to restaurants during Chicago's winter season."

The highly anticipated celebration premieres on Thursday, January 18 at First Bites Bash, the official kick-off event for Chicago Restaurant Week. The event will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at Chicago's Field Museum. Beloved Chicago Chef Dominique Leach of Lexington Betty Smokehouse steps into the spotlight, serving as the Host Chef for the star-studded party. Guests will have the opportunity to experience exclusive tasting portions from more than 50 restaurants showcasing their Chicago Restaurant Week menus, as well as enjoy wine, beer, spirits, entertainment and more. A portion of the proceeds from First Bites Bash will be donated to Pilot Light and the James Beard Foundation. Tickets are on sale now and going fast at firstbitesbash.com.

Chicago Restaurant Week is generously sponsored by 97.1 The Drive, Chicago's Classic Rock, The New 100.3, SHE Loves the '90s & 2000s, 101.9 THE MIX, Today's Variety, American Airlines, Acqua Panna®, the James Beard Foundation, Ritual Zero Proof, S.Pellegrino®, Society Insurance, and Tock.

