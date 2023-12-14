GHX Opens Nominations for 2023 GHXcellence Awards

Annual Awards Honor Individuals and Organizations Advancing the Business of Healthcare

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) today announced it has opened its call for nominations for the 2023 GHXcellence Awards. Nominations will be accepted through Wednesday, January 31, 2024 and the winners will be announced at the annual GHX Summit taking place in Austin, TX, May 13-16, 2024.

The GHXcellence Awards program recognizes and honors leaders and visionaries who demonstrate exceptional commitment to advancing healthcare and supporting patients and communities. Nominations can be submitted by or on behalf of any healthcare provider or supplier organization, or individual, regardless of their affiliation with GHX.

2023 Selection Committee

Winners will be chosen by a selection committee including GHX executives and a distinguished group of healthcare thought leaders including:

Elizabeth Eisenberg, MSN, RN, CVAHP, Director, Clinical Value Analysis, Scripps Health Supply Chain Management and president, Board of Directors AHVAP 2023

Laura Kowalczyk, JD, MPH, CMRP, Vice President, Supply Chain and Services, UAB Medicine and Chair, Association for Health Care Resource & Materials Management (AHRMM) Advisory Board 2023

Todd Nelson, FHFMA, MBA, Chief Partnership Executive, Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA)

"Healthcare is full of passionate people who are united in their quest to improve the accessibility of quality, affordable care. We're proud to celebrate the organizations and individuals that exemplify this spirit," said Tina Vatanka Murphy, president and CEO, GHX. "Winners of the GHXcellence Award play an important role in inspiring others to action and their work catalyze even deeper collaboration, innovation and partnership."

Awards

The 2023 GHXcellence Awards include awards within two categories: Organizational and Individual.

Organizational Awards

Collaboration : Organizations that value and leverage relationships with other organizations to support the needs of patients and communities by establishing coalitions, collaborations and partnerships within and/or outside their organization.

Innovation: Organizations that demonstrate unique ways of solving complex problems and exhibit the courage to drive new solutions forward.

Community Impact: Organizations that improve the health of the community in which they reside by forming coalitions with other business leaders to solve community health problems, support local businesses and provide motivating pathways to mentor and educate local talent.

Commitment to Safety and Security: Organizations that demonstrate a commitment to the safety and security of their patients, visitors and employees.

Achieving Financial Agility in Invoicing and Payments: Organizations that utilize the savings from increased payment efficiencies and automation to help lower the cost of doing business and deliver better patient value.

Elevating the Clinically Integrated Supply Chain: Organizations that use or generate evidence to redesign care to improve outcomes relative to costs and elevate the maturity of health systems in becoming clinically integrated in the supply chain.

Individual Awards

Key Contributor: Individuals who are key contributors to the above-listed awards may be recognized for their vision and drive that made it possible for the organization to achieve success and the GHXcellence Award.

Healthcare Hero: Individuals who are innovators, risk-takers and futurists. They are making great strides in how things are done in healthcare, teaching us all a better way and showing measurable improvements from their efforts.

Supply Chain Leadership: Individuals in supply chain leadership roles (from provider or supplier organizations) who are transforming the business of healthcare and supply chain through the innovative use of technology and industry collaboration.

One or more winners may be recognized in each award category, based on nominations received and as determined by the selection committee. More information on nominations, including award criteria and updates, can be found at www.ghx.com/awards/ghxcellence .

About GHX

Building on decades of collaboration among providers, manufacturers, distributors and other industry stakeholders, Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC (GHX) is leading the charge in helping organizations run the new business of healthcare. By automating key business processes and translating evidence-based analytics and data into meaningful action, GHX is helping the healthcare ecosystem to move faster, operate more intelligently and achieve greater outcomes. With the support of GHX, healthcare organizations have removed billions of dollars of wasteful healthcare spend. For more information on GHX's suite of cloud-based supply chain solutions, visit www.ghx.com and The Healthcare Hub .

