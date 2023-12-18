NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ETAO International Co. Ltd. announced today that it received a staff determination letter (the "Letter"), on December 13, 2023, from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") notifying the Company of the determination from the Nasdaq staff (the "Staff") to delist the Company's securities from The Nasdaq Stock Market, because, as of December 11, 2023, the Company has not regained compliance with the bid price requirement as set forth Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and is not eligible for a second 180 day period.

ETAO International Co. Ltd. Received Nasdaq Delisting Determination

Pursuant to the Letter, unless the Company requests an appeal of the Staff's determination, trading of the Company's ordinary shares will be suspended at the opening of business on December 22, 2023, and a Form 25-NSE will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which will remove the Company's securities from listing and registration on The Nasdaq Stock Market.

The Notice states that the Company may appeal Staff's determination to a Hearings Panel (the "Panel") pursuant to the procedures set forth in the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5800 Series. A hearing request will stay the suspension of the Company's securities and the filing of the Form 25-NSE pending the Panel's decision. The Company intends to request a hearing to appeal the delisting determination. The Company is working on a plan to present to the Panel in an effort to regain compliance with the Listing Rules.

This announcement is made in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(b), which requires prompt disclosure of receipt of a deficiency notification.

About ETAO International Group

ETAO International Group ("ETAO"), a Cayman Islands company, aims to be the leading digital healthcare group providing telemedicine, hospital care, primary care, pharmacy, and health insurance covering all life stages of patients. ETAO became a public company listed in Nasdaq through merging with Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (MCAE) on Feb 21, 2023. "ETAO" brand means "Best Medical Way" with transformative medical care and unparalleled service. As a holding company with no material operations of its own, ETAO conducts substantially all of the operations through five variable interest entities ("VIEs") located in China, which have entered into a series of the VIE Agreements with certain indirect subsidiaries of ETAO. For accounting purposes, ETAO is the primary beneficiary of the VIEs' business operations through the VIE Agreements, which enable ETAO to consolidate the financial results in its consolidated financial statements under U.S. GAAP for four of the VIEs and for the one remaining VIE, in which ETAO does not own a majority interest, its financial statements will not be consolidated with the financial statements of ETAO. ETAO aims to provide best-in-class internet medical services, such as artificial intelligence and big data technologies, to improve health care delivery and quality in specialized clinics and hospital settings. ETAO is in the process of building a platform that is seamlessly integrated based on its ability to combine technology and health sciences.

Media Contact : Wilson Liu, Tel: 347-306-5134, Email: wilson.liu@etao.world

