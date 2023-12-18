Introducing KilgourMD: The Revolution in Preventative Scalp Care

Dermatologist-led skincare brand focused on scalp health, using science to prevent scalp aging and optimize hair growth

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by an advanced development that the scalp itself is critical for healthy hair growth, KilgourMD announces the launch of a revolutionary anti-aging scalp care system. Developed by a Stanford dermatologist, Dr. James Kilgour has pioneered a two-step patent pending system to directly combat scalp aging and the appearance of hair thinning in men and women, reinventing the treatment paradigm in favor of prevention. Suitable for all hair types, ages, and ethnicities, KilgourMD is determined to push the boundaries of skincare innovation and committed to providing simple, yet transformational products that result in the healthiest head of hair.

Dr. Kilgour's brand launch is inspired by his dedication to the science of skincare, his own personal skin struggles, and the pivotal realization that the scalp itself is critical for healthy hair growth. KilgourMD's foundational launch includes two innovative products – The Prevention Serum and The Treatment Serum. Each serum is carefully crafted using a unique blend of nourishing, naturally derived ingredients that work to transform the health of your scalp. The Prevention Serum is an antioxidant serum designed specifically for the scalp and targets oxidative stress, preventing environmentally driven scalp aging and helps maintain hair that looks thick and full. It contains an active that has been clinically proven to reduce visible hair fall by 30% in two months. The Treatment Serum is a reversal serum, designed to unite prevention with treatment. It contains KilgourMD's proprietary patent pending eight botanical blend, alongside a green tea derived active that has been shown to stimulate hair follicle growth by 200%.

Created by a dermatologist, the expert in hair, skin, and nails, KilgourMD promises maximum efficacy while still being gentle and suitable for all skin types. Each product is formulated based on peer reviewed, scientific evidence using concentrated botanical extracts. KilgourMD products are dermatologically tested and approved using natural ingredients and are never tested on animals. It is also free of parabens, additives, and harmful ingredients.

KilgourMD is available now on www.kilgourmd.com with products priced at $89. For more information, please contact kilgourmd@michelemariepr.com.

About KilgourMD

KilgourMD is a revolutionary skincare brand targeting scalp health. Led by Stanford dermatologist Dr. James Kilgour, the brand has pioneered a two-step system to combat scalp aging and the appearance of hair thinning directly, reinventing the treatment paradigm in favor of prevention. While traditional hair care brands aim at improving the appearance of dead keratin hair fibers, KilgourMD focuses on the health of the scalp and the prevention of premature scalp aging.

About Dr. James Kilgour

Dr. Kilgour is a resident dermatologist and trained physician at Stanford University. He previously trained at the University of Oxford and Cardiff University. Dr. Kilgour is a licensed physician in California and is a GMC registered medial practitioner in the UK.

