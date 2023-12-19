Guidehouse's Anaita Kasad Receives City & State NY's Responsible 100 Award for 2023

WASHINGTON, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting and managed services to public sector and commercial clients, announced that Anaita Kasad, a partner and leader of the firm's State and Local Government Practice, has been recognized among The Responsible 100, the City & State New York annual list honoring individuals who are setting new standards of excellence, dedication and leadership in improving their communities and making transformative change.

Kasad spent her career in consulting working with several NY state and city agencies on vital issues including public housing, disaster recovery, transportation, grants management, and operations. She works alongside her clients, providing expertise in project management, customer experience, organizational design and governance, business process reengineering, and data analytics. Kasad also sits on the Executive Board of the Regional Plan Association, and she also leads the Business and Finance Committee of the New York City Career and Technical Education (NYC CTE) organization within the NYC Department of Education.

"Anaita is a dedicated leader who is committed to serving our clients at the highest standard of excellence and has a remarkable track record of attracting and developing professionals who care about their clients and each other," said Chris O'Brien, partner and Energy, Sustainability, and Infrastructure segment leader at Guidehouse. "We congratulate her on this recognition and applaud her for her devotion and work in helping our clients accelerate their transformation journeys."

"It is a tremendous honor to be named among this group of stellar leaders whose work is making life better in communities in New York City and across the state," said Kasad. "I take great pride in what we do each and every day, and this award underscores and inspires us to continue with our commitment to do more."

The Responsible 100 represents New York's 100 most outstanding corporate citizens, all of whom are honored in a special issue of the magazine and on December 14th at a celebration luncheon at NYC's Sony Hall.

A Great Place to Work® certified company globally, Guidehouse is widely recognized for its people, culture, support, flexibility, and leadership. Since it was established in 2018, Guidehouse has seen five-fold growth to over $3 billion and expansion into commercial markets and digital and managed services.

