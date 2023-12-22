Unraveling the secret behind the success of China's engineering machinery

BEIJING, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by China.org.cn

From relying on imports to achieving independent innovation, and from obscurity to global excellence, how does China's machinery manufacturing undergo such a transformative journey? With this question in mind, Devinder Kumar from the CICG Center for Europe and Asia visited XCMG, a heavy machinery manufacturer that ranks among the world's top three. Alongside Thomas Mavrudis, chief designer at the XCMG Road Machinery Research Institute, Devinder sought answers through hands-on experience with technological breakthroughs such as the world's largest tower crane, the "Iron Mantis", and the 5G remote-controlled cockpit.

